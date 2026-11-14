Strictly Come Dancing fans are concerned Dani Dyer could be at risk of missing out on Blackpool after discovering where she features in Saturday night’s running order.

The 30-year-old and her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin are set to perform second during week eight of the competition.

The pair will be hoping to impress the judges and viewers with a Paso Doble to Lorde’s Everybody Wants To Rule The World.

Dani and Nikita have left fans concerned (Credit: BBC)

Why are some Strictly Come Dancing viewers worried?

A number of viewers have taken to Reddit to question whether Dani and Nikita’s early performance slot could work against them.

Some supporters fear that dancing near the beginning of the show could leave the couple at a disadvantage, with one suggesting their routine might not stick in viewers’ minds by the time voting opens.

There are also concerns that their position in the running order could affect their score, although these are fan fears rather than any confirmed indication of trouble for the pair.

One viewer shared their worries about the couple’s chances of making it through to the next stage.

“I’m worried my faves Dani and Nikita aren’t going to make it to Blackpool, they’re due an early slot which could affect their score and make the viewers forget about them when it’s voting time,” they wrote.

Dani and Nikita are performing early tonight (Credit: BBC)

How has Dani Dyer’s Strictly comeback unfolded?

Other viewers shared similar concerns, with one agreeing that the running order could make a significant difference.

“This sort of thing is always my worry too. It makes such a difference.”

Another added: “I just hope Dani’s got enough momentum and enough of a fanbase now to avoid the dance-off.”

Dani’s journey back to the Strictly ballroom has been a long one. She was originally announced for the 2025 series on August 11 and paired with Nikita during the pre-recorded launch show.

However, she was forced to withdraw that September after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals. Amber Davies subsequently took her place, with the BBC expressing hope that Dani would return to the competition.

That comeback was eventually confirmed on June 11, with Dani becoming the second celebrity announced for the 2026 series. She reunited with Nikita at the launch on September 19.

Their first dance, a samba, earned them 22 points on September 26. They followed that with 23 for their Movie Week foxtrot, before scoring 25 for their Icons Week rumba. A later salsa saw their score climb to 31.

With Blackpool now within reach, Dani and Nikita will be hoping their latest performance does enough to keep their Strictly journey alive.

When is Strictly Come Dancing next on?

The results of this weekend’s competition will reveal which remaining couples have secured their place in the much-anticipated Blackpool special.

Dani and Nikita also have something else to look forward to beyond the television competition, having already been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing 2027 live tour. The tour kicks off in Birmingham on January 22, 2027.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026: This week’s songs and dances as pro Aljaž Škorjanec steps in for Kai Widdrington

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight, November 14, at 6.25pm on BBC One and iPlayer