Lisa Riley fought back tears on Loose Women while recalling a painful conversation with her dad before her mum’s death.

Speaking on Thursday (November 12), the Emmerdale actress explained how her Catholic faith helped her family through bereavement.

Her mum, Cath, died from cancer in 2012. As Lisa became tearful, fellow panellist Charlene White got up to offer her a tissue.

The panel had been discussing where they turn for comfort during difficult times.

Lisa Riley opened up about her mother’s death on Loose Women on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley fights back tears as she recalls her family’s faith

Lisa explained that religion had been part of her life since childhood. She grew up a devout Catholic, attending church every weekend and midnight mass at Christmas.

She also remembered drawing strength from that faith when her maternal grandfather was dying. During his final days, the family gathered around his bed and held hands.

Lisa described that shared presence as a way of offering comfort, rather than necessarily kneeling in prayer.

When her mum was dying, however, she also had to take on a difficult role within the family.

Lisa recalled her dad continuing to believe Cath would recover. She felt she needed to help him face what was happening.

Lisa said: “My dad was in denial all the way. I had to be so stoic for the family.”

Remembering their conversation, she said: “She’s not going to get better. She isn’t, Dad. She’s going to die.”

Lisa said her dad held on to hope until Cath’s final breath. She recalled encouraging him to remember their faith and the quiet moments they had shared together.

Lisa said her father was “in denial” about her mother dying (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley on Robin Windsor’s support

Lisa has also spoken about the support she found after losing her mum.

During an earlier Loose Women appearance in 2026, she credited Strictly Come Dancing with helping her cope with bereavement.

Read more: Lisa Riley opens up about ‘horrendous pain’ following fake pregnancy announcement

She described Robin Windsor as much more than a dance partner, explaining how he supported her emotionally behind the scenes.

Lisa said: “My family were so grateful for how he got me through the worst time of my life.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story.