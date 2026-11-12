Gregg Wallace reveals why he has cancelled plans to move abroad amid financial woes

Gregg Wallace has revealed he has cancelled his Italy plans after struggling to sell his Kent home.

The 62-year-old’s property was reduced by £100,000 to £1.195million in October, according to MailOnline.

He shared the change of plan after an Instagram follower asked online how the proposed move was progressing.

In his reply, Gregg said: “Can’t sell house and we have decided not to move to Italy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregg Wallace MBE (@greggawallace)

Gregg Wallace had planned a smaller home in Yorkshire

Gregg’s original proposal was a combination of a new UK base and extended stays abroad.

He wanted to buy a more modest property in Yorkshire, close to where his daughter lives. He then planned to spend five months of each year in Italy with his family.

For his time overseas, he intended to rent homes in different places rather than stay in one location.

Gregg had spoken about his love of Italy and explained that his wife, Anna, is Italian.

He had described the proposed changes as an opportunity for travel and adventure, alongside a slower pace of life.

The Kent property was bought in 2017 and houses the couple, their son and Anna’s mother. Before listing it, Gregg had said they were decluttering in preparation for a sale.

Gregg is no longer moving to Italy (Credit: BBC)

Gregg’s plans to reduce living costs

Gregg had previously pushed back against suggestions that putting the house on the market meant he had to sell.

However, he acknowledged that the situation would probably be different if he still had the same income from television.

The MasterChef presenter said he had not earned money from TV for two years, but was continuing to work.

He had argued that a similarly sized house in a cheaper location was an option for him and Anna.

But he no longer wanted the expense of maintaining such a large property, according to the report.

In his 60s, Gregg said he wanted an affordable lifestyle, with less pressure and financial security for his family.

He also defended offering personalised videos through Cameo, where messages were priced at £37, in a post shared in November.

He credited those bookings with enabling the family to pay their bills, thanking people who had purchased a message.

Read more: Gregg Wallace, 61, reveals he’s going to be a grandfather in exciting family update

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