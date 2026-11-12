Shirley Ballas addresses her Strictly future as she gets emotional over It Takes Two message

Shirley Ballas has put an end to speculation about her Strictly Come Dancing future after a touching surprise on It Takes Two brought her close to tears.

The Strictly head judge, 66, was visibly moved during Wednesday’s (November 11) edition of the BBC spin-off show as she marked a decade in the judging seat.

Questions had been raised about whether Shirley might be preparing to swap Strictly for Dancing With The Stars in America following her recent appearance as a guest judge.

However, speaking to presenter Ellie Taylor, Shirley left viewers in no doubt about where her loyalties lie.

She insisted: “I adore the show, I will be loyal to the show until the day they kick me off it!”

And it’s not the first time Shirley has shut down talk of a Strictly departure.

Speaking to Prima back in October, she explained: “It’s double duty this year. That was a job I’ve always wanted. It’s been on my wishlist.”

She then made her position crystal clear, adding: “But I’m 100% not leaving Strictly!”

Shirley Ballas addressed her future on Strictly Come Dancing during an emotional appearance on It Takes Two on Wednesday (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas emotional as son Mark delivers surprise Strictly message

It wasn’t just talk of her future that made Shirley’s appearance on It Takes Two a memorable one.

The BBC programme had another surprise up its sleeve, playing a special video looking back at her 10 years on the much-loved dance competition.

Among those paying tribute were her fellow judges Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse, as well as Strictly professionals Katya Jones and Dianne Buswell.

But it was a message from someone particularly close to Shirley that really caught her off guard.

Her son Mark Ballas, who works as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars, appeared in the montage with a personal message filmed at the programme’s Los Angeles studio.

He told his mum: “Congratulations mum, I’m so proud of you, I love you, enjoy. Happy ten years.”

The unexpected appearance clearly meant a great deal to Shirley, who struggled to contain her emotions.

Reacting to the lovely gesture, she said: “Amazing, I wasn’t expecting to see my son on that, to be perfectly honest.”

Shirley also took the opportunity to recognise the hard work put in by Strictly’s celebrity contestants, acknowledging just how demanding the experience can be right from the launch show.

Mark Ballas sent a special message to his mother Shirley (Credit: BBC)

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

Fans can catch Strictly Come Dancing every Saturday and Sunday on BBC One, with episodes also available through BBC iPlayer.

For those wanting their Strictly fix during the week, It Takes Two is broadcast at 6.30pm on weekdays on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

And with Shirley firmly insisting she’s going nowhere, it seems viewers shouldn’t expect to see her give up her place on the judging panel any time soon.

Read more: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas hits back at backlash over her ‘harsh’ treatment of contestants

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, November 14, at 6.25pm.

Do you want Shirley to stay on Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.