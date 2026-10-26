Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse ‘at risk of leaving show’

Strictly Come Dancing bosses reportedly fear losing both Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse from next year’s judging panel.

A source told The Sun: “Motsi and Shirley are yet to make up their minds.”

Shirley’s guest appearance on Dancing With The Stars has reportedly added to concerns about keeping her on Strictly.

However, neither departure is confirmed in the report. Contract negotiations are not expected to begin until the current series finishes, according to the source.

There is also a different explanation for why their fellow judges appear more certain to return.

Could the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel be shaken up next year? (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse face Strictly speculation

The Sun’s source claimed producers want to keep the existing panel together for 2027.

They suggested Shirley could prove harder to retain if her appearance on the US programme goes well.

Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, meanwhile, have reportedly indicated that they intend to return next year.

But a separate source told the Mirror that theatre commitments could explain the apparent difference between the judges.

Both Craig and Anton have tours scheduled for next autumn, with Saturday performances excluded from their appearances, that source said.

The source suggested those gaps indicate expected Saturday filming commitments at Strictly’s Elstree base.

They added: “Shirley and Motsi don’t have theatre tours taking place.”

That offers a more cautious interpretation of the speculation, rather than confirmation that the panel is about to split.

Shirley would celebrate a decade on Strictly if she returns next year. Motsi has been on the panel since 2019.

Craig has judged since the programme’s first series in 2004, while Anton joined the judging table in 2021.

Strictly presenting rumours draw BBC response

The judging uncertainty follows a major presenting change this series.

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe took over from long-serving hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Viewer reactions to the trio have been mixed. Some have enjoyed their rapport, while others have questioned the new team’s chemistry.

Separately, a source speaking to the Daily Mail alleged that the revamped presenting format wasn’t working.

The BBC rejected those comments as “pure and utter speculation” to the Mirror.

That response concerned the presenting allegations, not confirmation of who will occupy next year’s judging seats.

Read more: Strictly host Emma Willis forced to correct Lacey Turner scoring blunder live on air

ED! has contacted representatives for Motsi, Shirley and Strictly for comment.

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