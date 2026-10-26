Scarlette Douglas has announced she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Kyle Murray.

The 39-year-old presenter, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2022, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, revealing her bump in a photo with Kyle.

Writing alongside the picture, the couple said: “The exciting news is finally here!”

Her former A Place In The Sun colleague Laura Hamilton was among those sending congratulations.

“Amazing news xxxx,” Laura wrote.

Married At First Sight psychologist Charlene Douglas and Frankie Essex also sent celebratory messages, alongside delighted fans.

Scarlette and Kyle got engaged in March, having met at one of his fitness classes in May 2025.

Scarlette Douglas is pregnant with her first baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Scarlette Douglas announces she’s pregnant

The announcement began with a mock sensitive-content warning, rather than immediately displaying the couple’s photograph.

A second image asked followers whether they wanted to continue before the final picture revealed the news.

In that photograph, Kyle kissed Scarlette’s cheek while holding her bump. The pair posed in front of balloons and teddy bears, with Scarlette wearing a crop top.

The presenter did not reveal how far along she is or whether they know their baby’s sex.

On Friday, the couple attended The Baby Show in London, trying out prams and cots before becoming parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle & Scarlette (@kylexscar)

Scarlette Douglas previously discussed freezing her eggs

Scarlette presented A Place In The Sun between 2015 and 2022. She now hosts Channel 4 property makeover programme Can’t Sell, Must Sell.

Away from her presenting work, she spoke about freezing her eggs during an appearance on Lorraine in 2024.

She told the programme: “I never thought I’d be 37 and no man, no husband, no baby.”

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She explained that she wanted a family and had decided to prepare for the possibility of having children later.

At the time, she described egg freezing as a backup, saying she would still like to conceive naturally.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Scarlette said the decision had eased pressure around finding a partner. She also spoke about balancing her career ambitions with wanting to become a mum.

She shared her experience on Instagram to raise awareness, particularly among women in the black community.

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