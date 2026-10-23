Christine McGuinness stepped out in a show-stopping silver gown for a London boxing event on Thursday.

MailOnline pictured the 38-year-old outside the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London hotel. However, she also showed off the look on her Instagram Story.

Her appearance follows a recent Instagram look back at her Ibiza holiday with Duncan James.

Christine wore a glitzy gown for the event (Credit: Instagram Story)

Christine McGuinness chooses silver for London boxing event

At Thursday’s boxing event, Christine’s beaded dress featured a low neckline and a sheer corset bodice. A thigh-high split added another striking detail.

She matched the dress with silver heels and carried a handbag in the same colour. Her jewellery included earrings and a stack of silver rings.

When leaving the event, Christine appeared in good spirits as she posed for photographs outside the hotel.

Christine recently went on an Ibiza trip with Duncan James (Credit: Instagram Story)

Christine McGuinness shares Ibiza friendship moment

Christine was joined on the holiday by Duncan and his boyfriend, model and actor Alexandre Roque.

The group spent time on a yacht and played in the sea with an inflatable beach lounger.

Her video showed Christine wearing a gold two-piece, but her caption focused on the friendship behind the trip.

She explained that she had three nights to herself in Ibiza, spending two largely in her room. In her caption, she thought the trip had taken place in August.

Duncan then came knocking and encouraged her to join the others.

Describing his approach, Christine wrote: “No questions. No judgement. No pressure.”

She also credited the group with making her feel welcome, adding: “I didn’t shut up for 24hrs.”

Christine and Duncan met on The Real Full Monty in 2021 and also appeared together on Celebrity Hunted. She rounded off the post by telling Duncan she could be completely herself in his company.

Read more: Christine McGuinness shares surprising Paddy update after ex-husband’s ‘new relationship’: ‘We haven’t quite moved on’

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