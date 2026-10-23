How This Morning star Cat Deeley maintains a youthful and fit appearance as she turns 50

This Morning host Cat Deeley turns 50 today, bringing her upbeat attitude to ageing into focus.

The presenter favours yoga, walking, tennis and a Mediterranean-style diet, MailOnline reports.

But her outlook goes beyond exercise. Speaking to Grazia, she described getting older as a privilege rather than something to fear.

“The fact that you’re here and enjoying life – gaining experiences while being happy and healthy. Wow. That, to me, is amazing,” she told the magazine.

Cat turns 50 today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

This Morning host Cat Deeley’s everyday diet

Her approach to food leaves room for the things she enjoys, rather than a long list of exclusions.

Cat aims for Mediterranean-style meals, with fruit and vegetables making up much of what she eats. She includes some protein, but also enjoys French bread, red wine and coffee.

She has spoken about choosing foods according to how they make her feel. That includes paying attention to sleep and her skin, rather than following every conflicting food rule.

Her morning drink combines celery, cucumber, lemon and ginger, prepared ahead of time.

Meanwhile, her presenting role also brings opportunities to sample dishes made by This Morning’s chefs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley makes time for yoga and family tennis

Away from food, Cat’s exercise routine isn’t centred on hardcore gym sessions.

“I’ve been doing yoga for 20 years and I truly love it,” she said.

The practice gives her a chance to concentrate on breathing and movement together. She says that focus helps settle her racing thoughts.

Despite years of practice, she doesn’t consider herself unusually flexible. Instead, she values how she feels after taking 45 minutes for herself.

Weekends can also mean playing tennis with her two children. In 2022, she shared a video of their family games, celebrating their enthusiasm rather than claiming sporting talent.

Walking was another regular fixture during her time in Los Angeles, where she took daily 20-minute hikes.

Back in Britain, she has found early starts for This Morning and gloomy weather make that habit harder.

Cat said she has been doing yoga for 20 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cat’s advice on finding a routine

Speaking previously to Harper’s Bazaar, Cat encouraged people to fit activity into the time they have.

She questioned complicated, costly regimes that demand too much time, arguing that trying to do everything sets people up to fail.

Her advice was to choose an approach that fits the individual.

“I think you have to find exactly what suits you – and quiet the external voices,” she said.

Read more: Cat Deeley shares concerns for two young sons following Patrick Kielty split as she admits: ‘I can’t sleep at night’

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