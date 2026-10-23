Katie Price left fuming over Pride of Britain Awards snub after Princess and Junior attended

Former glamour model Katie Price has admitted she was annoyed after missing out on an invitation to the Pride of Britain Awards.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show, the 48-year-old former glamour model raised the subject with her sister Sophie.

It was not the first time Katie had missed out, judging by her exchange with Sophie. She said: “I’m annoyed I didn’t get an invite to the Pride of Britain, did I? Again.”

Her sister did not sound surprised by the complaint, replying: “No, but like you never do.”

Meanwhile, Katie’s children Princess Andre, 19, and Junior Andre, 21, attended Monday’s ceremony without their mum. The siblings were photographed posing on the red carpet at the awards.

Princess and Junior were at the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Katie Price praises Princess and Junior Andre’s careers

Katie’s frustration about the awards surfaced during a wider discussion about Princess and Junior’s careers.

Sophie had asked what advice she would offer the pair as they continued building their own careers.

Her answer was supportive, with Katie saying she did not feel they needed guidance from her. She felt they were already doing well because they had grown up around the entertainment industry.

On their experience of the spotlight, Katie said: “They know what it’s all about. They’re not media trained.”

Reflecting on both herself and her children, she added: “I’m very, very lucky and they’re lucky.”

Katie shares Princess and Junior with Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre.

Celebrity Race Across The World also came up as the sisters continued talking about Princess and Junior. During that discussion, they revealed another relative had teased Junior about his ability to read a map.

Katie opened up on her podcast (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie Price spotted wearing her wedding ring again

It comes after Katie was spotted wearing her wedding ring again this week.

She was photographed leaving a Sussex nail salon, with the ring visible on her wedding finger.

The appearance followed her reported split from Lee Andrews, which she was said to have ended via WhatsApp.

Seeing the ring back on her finger prompted speculation that the pair might have reunited.

Katie had also refollowed Lee on Instagram, despite having criticised him on social media.

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey has moved into temporary residential care as she admits ‘he is ruining my house’

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