Katie Price’s son Harvey shares sweet letter to Santa after move to temporary care

Katie Price has shared a sweet moment with her son Harvey after revealing he has moved into temporary residential care.

Harvey, 24, is autistic and partially blind. He also has Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes learning difficulties and behavioural challenges, according to the NHS.

The mum-of-five, 48, shared her pride in her son with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Katie Price shares heartwarming Harvey moment

Harvey has written a letter to Santa Claus listing the 15 things he would most like for Christmas for being a “good boy”. His top choices include a frog headband with grey ears, a frog hat and a colouring DVD.

In the photo, Harvey proudly holds up his list and smiles at the camera.

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Alongside the picture, Katie wrote on [Instagram]: “Harvey’s been busy writing his Christmas list for Santa & practicing His handwriting too! (Only a few things this year).”

Fans praised Harvey’s efforts in the comments. One wrote: “Well done harvey! Working hard on your writing, too cute.”

Another added: “Great writing Harvey, you are so good xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Harvey’s move into temporary residential care

The post comes after Katie told fans that Harvey had moved into temporary residential care. He had moved back in with her full-time while they waited for his new home to be ready.

Katie explained the decision to her sister Sophie on the latest episode of [The Katie Price Show]: “This week I am chilling now. So Harvey has gone to a residential temporary place now, because after three kitchen cabinets and just everything I’m just like, honestly, he is ruining my house.

“I’ve said he’s got to go into this place, the place we have been waiting a year and a half for. So he’s gone somewhere else up the road, he’s loving it, he’s got his own little flat until his place is ready.”

Last year, Katie said on The Katie Price Show that Harvey had to leave a residential care home earlier than expected because staff had reportedly said he was “too difficult”.

Katie Price looks on adoringly at her son Harvey. (Credit: Kiera Fyles / SplashNews.com)

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