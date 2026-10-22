Katie Price spotted with wedding ring after she and Lee Andrews followed each other again

Katie Price has been spotted wearing her wedding ring again after she and Lee Andrews followed each other on Instagram again amid their split.

Katie remains the only person Lee follows on his now-private account.

There has been no public confirmation of a reconciliation. However, The Sun have published photos of the former glamour model wearing her ring earlier this week.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about their split, Katie said she felt deceived by Lee’s alleged claims.

“With me, it’s never about going with a man with money. I’m self-made, and I have my own money.”

She alleged that Lee had presented a false version of himself, rather than scamming her for money.

Katie and Lee have followed each other on Instagram again (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price and Lee Andrews’ Instagram move follows split

Katie had unfollowed Lee when reports of their separation began circulating, and recently deleted his photographs from her account. Those pictures have not returned.

The couple married in January, but their relationship ended months later. The Sun previously reported that Katie ended the marriage via WhatsApp in September.

The Mirror claimed she acted after discovering Lee allegedly had just £2.22 in his bank account. It also cited a source who said Katie was worried about her finances as the divorce approached.

The source said she had worked hard to build her income through OnlyFans and other projects. They added that she hoped the split could be amicable.

The Sun also reported that Lee was considering returning to Britain following his release from prison in Dubai. He had launched a fundraising page seeking money to help him return, the newspaper reported.

Lee has also changed his Instagram bio since their split (Credit: Instagram)

Lee Andrews changes his Instagram bio

Meanwhile, Lee’s Instagram bio has also changed. The Mirror reports he briefly displayed Katie’s initial alongside an infinity symbol before removing them.

He then updated it to: “Controversial. Main Character Energy.”

He also shared, then deleted, a cryptic Instagram Story about people spreading lies. It featured an image of a woman with a snake’s tongue behind another person, according to the Mirror.

Katie, meanwhile, posted an explanation of deflection on her own Instagram Stories. The message described shifting blame onto others and gaslighting.

However, she did not identify who the post concerned.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Kieran Hayler describes ‘carnage’ at Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion: ‘There were drugs on the worktop’

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