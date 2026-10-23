Celebrity Traitors fans fear Miranda Hart’s fate has been sealed following big mistake

Miranda Hart’s place in Celebrity Traitors has left viewers concerned after her latest theory appeared to send her after the wrong contestant.

Following Thursday night’s (October 22) episode, fans fear her suspicions about Joanne McNally could put her own future in the BBC show at risk.

One viewer even said they would stop watching if Miranda were to leave, writing: “That’s me done for the rest of this season.”

Another was worried that Miranda’s focus on Joanne could make her a target for the Traitors. They pleaded: “I FEEL SICK!!! LEAVE HER ALONE!!!”

Yet fans’ frustration was not just about Miranda getting the wrong person. Some thought she had been close to working out who was really playing as a Traitor.

Viewers are worried Miranda has dug her grave (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors: Miranda Hart’s floorboard theory puts Joanne McNally in the spotlight

Miranda, 53, has made it past the halfway point of the series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman. In Thursday’s episode, the Faithful turned their attention to fellow comedian Joanne following a mission involving blindfolds.

Miranda thought the movement of the floorboards around Joanne could reveal something about the identity of a Traitor. She put the theory to Joanne, who dismissed it.

Viewers knew, however, that Joanne was a Faithful. They felt Miranda had come close to uncovering Maya Jama’s secret instead.

James Blunt told Maya about the suspicions being discussed, and she admitted the situation was making her stressed.

Maya is a Traitor, and fans believe she was the person Miranda’s investigation should have led her to.

One viewer commented: “Miranda is losing her edge, she was so close.”

Miranda could also be the next player murdered (Credit: BBC)

Why Celebrity Traitors viewers think Miranda could be next to leave

The same viewer argued Miranda should have asked James whether he had heard anything from Joanne’s side during the mission.

“All she had to do was ask James Blunt if he heard anything from Joanne’s side and it would’ve pointed to Maya,” they insisted.

They also felt the Faithful were giving the Traitors too much credit, adding: “The Traitors are succeeding because the Faithful are overestimating them.”

Others predicted that Joanne would be banished first, only for Miranda to realise Maya was a Traitor and then be murdered herself.

“Miranda is going to go after Joanne and Joanne is probably going to get out and then Miranda will know it’s Maya and the Traitors will kill her,” one user wrote.

But some fans have come up with another possible outcome: Miranda could be murdered next, before the Faithful even reach the next roundtable.

That theory followed eagle-eyed viewers spotting Traitor Kenny as he appeared ready to write down the name of the next victim. The name on the paper seemed as though it could be Miranda’s.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Miranda Hart vomits in show’s most grim toilet task after issuing warning

Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One tonight, Friday, October 23, at 8pm.

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