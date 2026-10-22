Location, Location, Location viewers have hit out at the latest episode of the Channel 4 property show, branding it a “waste of time”.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer were tasked with helping a grandmother who had spent five years debating whether to move house.

They also hoped to find a first home for a “nervous” couple who wanted somewhere for themselves and their pet tortoise.

Location, Location, Location fans brand latest episode ‘pointless’ (Credit: Channel 4)

However, neither house hunt ended with a successful offer. By the time the credits rolled, some viewers were questioning why the episode had aired at all.

Location, Location, Location heads to Berkshire

The latest episode of Location, Location, Location aired on Channel 4 last night (Wednesday, October 21, 2026). Kirstie and Phil headed to Berkshire to meet grandmother Sharon and soon-to-be-engaged couple Becca and Phill.

Sharon had spent five years looking for a new home without finding anything she liked enough to leave her current property. Meanwhile, Becca and Phill had struggled to find a suitable two-bedroom starter home.

It soon became clear that the presenters faced a difficult challenge. Phil was paired with Becca and Phill, whom he described as “nervous first time buyers”. The couple had been “consistently” outbid on properties they wanted.

Kirstie, meanwhile, was helping Sharon finally make a decision. She said: “My stylish single lady has a search that’s got out of control. And something needs to change.”

Becca and Phill were first to view properties. They were keen to settle in Spencer’s Wood, a village near Reading, with a budget of £380,000. Their ideal home would have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garden.

Phill and Becca had previously offered on six houses (Credit: Channel 4)

However, finding a property that met their requirements proved difficult.

Primary school teacher Sharon hoped Kirstie could finally find her a new home. She had been searching for five years but nothing had matched the property she already owned.

“I have an emotional attachment to this house,” Sharon said. “It is where I came to with my daughter when my relationship with my partner broke down. As soon as I open that door, I’m met with a sense of peace and calmness.”

Kirstie explored properties north and west of Reading town centre. Sharon had even viewed one of the houses four years earlier, when it was previously on the market.

Sharon had a £375,000 budget and had already accepted an offer on her current home. But once again, none of the properties impressed her enough to make the move.

Kirstie and Phil have no luck

Becca and Phill rejected the first two properties Phil showed them because they were “too small”. They ruled out the third because they disliked the area, while the fourth failed to make the cut because it lacked a downstairs toilet.

Phil eventually warned the couple: “To get what you want in the areas you want to be in probably isn’t possible at your budget.”

Sharon’s search proved just as challenging. Kirstie took her to west Reading, but none of the properties ticked all her boxes.

“She’s been thinking about moving for five years and she still hasn’t moved,” Kirstie said.

She then asked Sharon: “Can you afford the character you want in the area you want to live in?” Sharon agreed that she couldn’t.

Sharon has been trying to move for five years (Credit: Channel 4)

Eventually, Kirstie visited Sharon’s current home to understand what was holding her back. The pair discussed whether changing the layout could help Sharon stay put instead.

Neither Sharon nor Becca and Phill made an offer during the episode. With both property searches ending without a purchase, some viewers were left distinctly unimpressed.

Viewers brand episode ‘pointless’

Location, Location, Location fans headed to X to share their frustration after watching the episode.

One viewer complained: “What a pointless episode, total time wasters all 3 of them!!”

Another wrote: “Absolutely a complete waste of time. Production team should just have said, ‘Stuff it went can’t broadcast this [bleep].”

A third viewer fumed: “Absolute timewasters on #LocationLocationLocation. That’s an hour of my life I’ll never get back.”

Another person criticised Sharon’s appearance on the show, writing: “Think Kirsty struggled to hide her feelings with waste of space Sharon! No idea how or why she even went on the programme!! And a waste of my time watching it!”

Someone else summed up their feelings with: “What an infuriating episode it was.”

Location, Location, Location continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

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