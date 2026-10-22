Strictly star Gorka Marquez admits he’s glad to be free of show ‘stress’ as he breaks silence on new hosts

Gorka Marquez has opened up about life after Strictly Come Dancing, admitting he is happy to leave the “stress” of the BBC show behind.

The Spanish dancer, 36, announced his departure from the BBC juggernaut in April, bringing his 10-year stint on the show to an end.

And Gorka seems more than happy with his decision to walk away.

Gorka Marquez is glad to be free from the ‘stress’ of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Gorka admitted he is enjoying watching Strictly from the sofa on Saturday nights, rather than being caught up in the competition himself.

Gorka Marquez shares relief over quitting Strictly Come Dancing

Gorka appeared on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning (October 22, 2026) to discuss his upcoming Xmas on the Dancefloor stage show.

However, the conversation soon turned to Strictly. Host Charlie Stayt asked him: “What’s it like being on the outside looking in?”

Gorka, who shares two children with fiancée Gemma Atkinson, replied: “Oh it’s lovely. I love it. I get the Saturday nights at home with the children. We put the telly on and watch it. It’s nice and there’s no stress.

“I miss dancing but I don’t miss the 24/7 thinking, worrying and panicking. It’s not about me, it’s about that person. And I want to make the best experience for that person.

“You’re constantly thinking of ideas, routines, how I can do the best for them. Now I don’t have that stress. I can just enjoy it as a spectator.”

Strictly Come Dancing has undergone some major changes this year. Five new professionals have joined the line-up, replacing Gorka, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtu and Michelle Tsiakkas.

The presenting team has also had a huge shake-up. Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe have taken over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who left the show last year.

But how does Gorka feel about the new hosts?

Gorka was diplomatic when sharing his opinion of Strictly’s new presenters (Credit: BBC)

Gorka Marquez share opinion on Strictly’s new hosts

Strictly’s new presenting trio has already sparked plenty of debate among viewers. Comedian Josh has attracted the most criticism from fans.

However, Gorka was careful not to upset anyone when Charlie asked him about the changes.

“I have my opinion and without offending anybody… people think, ‘Oh it’s big shoes to fill’. It’s not big shoes to fill, it’s just someone who’s been doing the show for 20 years,” Gorka said.

“As people, we don’t like change. Change makes us feel uncomfortable. We’re very quick to be like, ‘Oh, it’s not like before’. The audience needs to be patient and give them a chance.

“Emma is amazing. Johannes is a superstar. He’s a talented person but has never done this before. Let him learn. Let them take time and get confident. Sometimes change is good, don’t compare to the past.”

Gorka did not mention Josh by name, prompting Charlie’s co-host Naga Munchetty to ask him directly about the comedian.

“Josh brings the comedy and sarcasm with his joke and points of view. I think he’s great,” Gorka added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.30pm on BBC One on Saturday October 24, 2026.

Read more: Strictly’Craig Revel Horwood takes brutal swipe at Shaun Wright Phillips and brands Graeme Hall a ‘dad dancer’

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