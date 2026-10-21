Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood takes brutal swipe at Shaun Wright Phillips and brands Graeme Hall a ‘dad dancer’

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood hasn’t held back in his assessment of Shaun Wright Phillips, while also taking a swipe at Graeme Hall’s dancing style.

The outspoken judge shared his thoughts on the latest performances during an appearance on spin off show It Takes Two.

Craig joined the BBC2 programme to review how the celebrities fared on the ballroom floor.

Craig Revel Horwood has slated Strictly Come Dancing’s Shaun Wright Phillips and Graeme Hall (Credit: BBC)

However, when discussing former footballer Shaun and dog trainer Graeme, Craig had some rather cutting words to share.

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood slates Shaun Wright Phillips and Graeme Hall

Craig joined It Takes Two host Ellie Taylor on Tuesday evening (October 20, 2026) to dissect the performances from last weekend’s Icons Week.

But Shaun and Graeme were on the receiving end of two decidedly backhanded compliments.

Shaun took to the floor with dance partner Alexis Warr for a Couple’s Choice routine set to a medley of James Brown hits.

The pair scored 28 points, with every judge awarding them a 7. They finished joint fifth alongside Graeme and his professional partner Lauren Oakley.

Craig initially appeared impressed by Shaun’s performance, before delivering a brutal verdict on his technique.

Craig described Shaun Wright Phillips as ‘technically dreadful’ (Credit: BBC)

He said: “It was such humungous leap and it was a leap of faith. I mean, this is totally brilliant – but technically dreadful.”

His remark prompted an outcry from the production staff, but Craig wasn’t about to back down.

“Just saying!” he fired back.

The judge then turned his attention to Graeme, accusing him of “dad dancing”. The Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly star had taken on an ABBA-inspired Salsa with Lauren.

Despite awarding them a 7 on the night, Craig admitted he was baffled by his own fondness for Graeme’s routines.

Laughing, he said: “I still can’t comprehend why I love his dancing so much. It’s a bit dad dancing at a wedding. But with good technique.

“It’s an odd thing – you’d think he’d had a couple of drinks and was up there at a party giving it large.”

What are the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances this weekend?

Strictly has already revealed several of the routines lined up for this weekend. Week 5 won’t have a theme, and Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington are set to return following her injury.

The BBC hasn’t officially confirmed Delta and Kai’s routine. However, insiders claim they will perform a Rhumba to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.

Craig accused Graeme Hall of ‘dad dancing’ (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola will take on a Tango to Blondie’s Atomic. Graeme and Lauren will also perform a Tango, dancing to Hernando’s Hideaway by The Johnson Brothers.

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu have a Foxtrot to Olivia Dean’s Man I Need. Will Best and Dianne Buswell will dance a ChaCha to Daddy by Della Reese, following Will’s recent arrival into fatherhood.

Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita will perform their Couple’s Choice routine to Olivia Dean’s Stupid Song.

Lawrence Robb and Jowita Przystał will tackle a Jive to Fatboy Slim’s The Rockafeller Skank. Meanwhile, Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby will dance a ChaCha to Beggin’ by Maneskin.

We can’t wait to see what the remaining couples have in store!

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.30pm on BBC One on Saturday October 24, 2026.

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