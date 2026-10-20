Strictly Come Dancing fans are eagerly awaiting Delta Goodrem’s return to the ballroom, with reports now claiming to have uncovered the song and dance she will perform.

The Australian singer missed last weekend’s show after suffering a painful rib injury.

Strictly calls this an official ‘bye’, giving injured contestants time to recover.

Her place in the competition was in doubt, but the BBC has now confirmed she has been cleared to dance again.

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed Delta Goodrem’s return to the show (Credit: BBC)

There is no theme for this weekend’s live show. But reports suggest Delta and professional partner Kai Widdrington know their routine.

Strictly Come Dancing: Delta Goodrem’s song and dance ‘revealed’

Delta’s comeback was confirmed by Strictly bosses on Monday October 19, 2026, ahead of Saturday’s Week 5 live show.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Following her bye last week due to injury, we’re delighted to confirm Delta has been given the all clear to dance again this weekend.

“She’ll return to the #Strictly ballroom on Saturday night, and Abi Clarke will pop into her rehearsal room for a chat on Training Room Diaries on Wednesday evening.”

Now, the couple’s reported song choice and dance style have emerged. According to The Sun, Delta and Kai are preparing a Rumba to Celine Dion’s 1996 hit It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.

The track has a personal connection for Delta. She co-wrote Celine’s 2007 song Eyes on Me and also contributed backing vocals.

A source told the publication: “A week ago Delta could barely get out of bed, now she’s counting down to her return to the dancefloor.

“The rumba means she can do a week without lifts and gives Delta the best fighting chance at making it through to the next week of the competition.

“She’s by no means home and dry but she’s ready to give it everything she’s got.”

Delta and Kai are said to be dancing a Rumba to a Celine Dion classic (Caption: BBC)

Kai Widdrington shares Delta Goodrem update

Kai has offered an encouraging update on his partner’s recovery, too. The professional dancer attended Monday night’s Pride of Britain Awards in London, where he was asked about Delta’s return.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, he said: “She’s good, she’s good. Baby steps, but she’s a pro, her attitude is so good.”

The pair were leading the Strictly leaderboard before Delta’s injury forced her to miss a week of competition. Now, they’ll need to fight to reclaim their place at the top.

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu currently share the highest scores with Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby.

Can Delta make a triumphant return and impress the judges on Saturday night?

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.30pm on BBC One on Saturday October 24, 2026.

Read more: Great British Bake Off star Nikki confirms she’s left the show for good in heartfelt letter

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