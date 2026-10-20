Great British Bake Off star Nikki confirms she’s left the show for good in heartfelt letter: ‘I loved every second’

Great British Bake Off 2026 star Nikki has confirmed she will not return to the tent after the death of her mum.

Nikki’s sudden departure from last week’s episode left viewers wondering what had happened to the baker.

During Bread Week, she had to leave the competition for “family reasons” before presenting her Signature bake to judges Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood.

Great British Bake Off’s Nikki has confirmed her future on the 2026 series (Credit:Channel 4)

Channel 4 revealed the heartbreaking reason for Nikki’s exit at the end of the episode. The broadcaster announced that her mum Joyce had tragically died.

Nikki has now confirmed she will not return to compete in the remaining episodes of the series.

Great British Bake Off’s Nikki confirms she will not return

Nikki addressed viewers on social media ahead of tonight’s episode of The Great British Bake Off (Tuesday October 20, 2026). With Dessert Week arriving in the tent, fans had been wondering whether she would be back.

However, the budding baker has now shared a heartfelt letter confirming she left the competition for good following her mum Joyce’s death.

Nikki wrote: “Oh boy, what an emotional ride. I have had the best time, the best time, in the famous tent. It was what I expected and a whole lot more.

“I came into the tent knowing I had to have fun, take the bad with the good and the good with the bad. All of this happened – I loved every second of it.

“If you were thinking about applying, don’t waste time procrastinating – take the leap and just go for it. You won’t regret it.”

Nikki explained she will not be back in a letter to GBBO viewers (Credit: Instagram/ @nikkibakesmelaugh)

Nikki continued: “My time in the tent was cut short. My beautiful mama was very sick, she passed away.

“Mama Joycey knew about my progression. She was super proud of me and couldn’t stop beaming with joy. She told me to keep going…

“I learned so much for her and also from my amazing fellow bakers, Nigella and Paul. Would I do it all again? (In Danni’s words) Absolutely-friggin-lutely.”

Nikki ended her message with the words: “Love and light, Nikki.”

Great British Bake Off fans call for Nikki to be brought back

Now that Nikki has confirmed she will not feature in the rest of this year’s Great British Bake Off, viewers are calling for her to get another chance. Some fans want the show’s bosses to invite her back for the 2027 series.

Junior Bake Off star Zak Travess shared Nikki’s letter with his followers and wrote: “Petition to bring back @Nikkibakesmelaugh next season!”

Fans have echoed his request on The Great British Bake Off’s official Facebook page, where the show also shared Nikki’s message.

GBBO bosses confirmed Nikki’s mum Joyce had tragically died at the end of last week’s show (Credit: Channel 4)

“Sorry for your loss GBBO please bring Nikki back for next year’s season, if she wants to. She did an amazing job in the tent and brought positive energy to the competition,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented: “GBBO… have her back in the future, please! I’m so sorry for your loss.”

A third said: “I had no idea she left. I thought she was just gone that week. She should get a fair chance again next season!”

Someone else added: “Next series – get her back, please!”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The Great British Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 20, 2026.

Read more: Prue Leith admits feeling a ‘pang’ after seeing Nigella Lawson on Bake Off as she addresses exit

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