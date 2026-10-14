Great British Bake Off’s Nikki admits ‘none of us were prepared’ as she addresses mum’s death and her early exit

Great British Bake Off star Nikki has spoken out for the first time since it was revealed her mum died while the show was being filmed.

Nikki’s sudden departure during Bread Week left viewers concerned after she disappeared before presenting her Signature Challenge to the judges in last night’s episode.

Host Alison Hammond explained to Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson that Nikki had been forced to leave the tent for “family reasons”.

Great British Bake Off’s Nikki has spoken out after her mum died during filming (Credit: Channel 4)

At the end of the episode, a tribute confirmed that Nikki’s beloved mum, Joyce, had sadly died.

Now, Nikki has shared an emotional statement alongside a collection of new photographs of her mum, following the heartbreaking news becoming public.

Great British Bake Off’s Nikki breaks silence over mum’s death

Nikki took to Instagram after Tuesday’s episode of The Great British Bake Off aired on October 13, 2026.

The 50-year-old shared several photographs of Joyce, capturing different moments throughout her life.

Alongside the pictures, Nikki wrote: “This is a sad and bittersweet post to write. My beautiful Mama Joycey passed away earlier this year.

“This is the reason I had to leave the Bake Off tent – to come home and be with my beautiful mum in her final days.

“Mama deteriorated quite quickly over a short period of time, and none of us were prepared for how quickly things would change.”

Nikki’s post was soon flooded with messages of support and condolences from Bake Off’s stars, including Alison, Nigella and her fellow contestants.

Alison commented: “Massive condolences my darling. Love to you and all the family.”

Nigella also shared a heartfelt message, writing: “Sending all love to you, sweetest Nikki.”

The official Great British Bake Off account added: “Sending so much love to you and all your family Nikki.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💜Nikki GBBO💜 (@nikkibakesmelaugh)

Molly, who was eliminated at the end of Tuesday night’s episode, also offered her support. She said: “We love you so much Nikki. Sending you and the family so much love.”

Other 2026 contestants, including Clara, Moyin and Shannon, were among those who sent Nikki messages of love and support.

Will Nikki return to The Great British Bake Off 2026?

Nikki has yet to confirm whether she will return to The Great British Bake Off later in the series.

Following her sudden departure in Tuesday night’s episode, Paul made it clear that the door remained open for her to come back.

He said: “We’d like to see Nikki come back so we need to give her some space.”

However, Nikki was noticeably missing from the trailer for next week’s instalment. The preview, which aired before the credits rolled on Tuesday, showed the remaining contestants tackling Dessert Week, with no sign of Nikki.

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 20, 2026.

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