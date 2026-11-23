Mariella Frostrup has come under fire from I’m A Celebrity fans after describing AJ Odudu as “aggressive” amid their ongoing row over cooking in camp.

Sunday night’s episode (November 22) saw Mariella and AJ clash once again, with their latest disagreement leaving both stars in tears.

But viewers were quick to take AJ’s side, with many unhappy about the language used by Mariella, 64.

And AJ, 38, had support from famous faces too. Melvin Odoom made his feelings clear on social media, writing: “Team AJ all day.”

Strictly star Motsi Mabuse also took to Instagram to discuss the damaging effects of microaggressions.

She wrote: “I wish there were better ways to protect ourselves from microaggressions and the cumulative emotional toll they take.

“It’s a weight that many will never fully understand, and sadly, some won’t even try. The exhaustion comes not only from experiencing it, but also from constantly having to explain why it hurts.”

AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup clashed on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans rally around AJ Odudu following Mariella Frostrup row

The drama didn’t go unnoticed by the other campmates. Wayne Rooney and Claire Sweeney told Mariella that they hadn’t seen AJ act aggressively.

Emotions were running high on both sides. AJ became tearful and was comforted by Sharky. Meanwhile, Mariella also became tearful as she spoke to Wayne and Claire about what had happened.

Elsewhere, Leomie Anderson opened up to Joanna Page about why Mariella’s choice of language was so troubling.

She pointed out that black women are frequently branded aggressive simply for speaking their minds. In Leomie’s view, Mariella had chosen the wrong word when talking about AJ.

AJ herself later addressed the incident in the Bush Telegraph, making it clear just how upsetting she had found the comment.

She admitted: “Being called aggressive especially someone like me is just a triggering word.”

What happened between Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu?

It all kicked off when camp leader Wayne Rooney stepped in to try to resolve the growing friction over preparing meals.

Mariella told the group she wanted a system where decisions could be made quickly. However, AJ explained that she hadn’t realised this was what Mariella wanted and believed her attempts to help had been taken the wrong way.

Things then took a turn when AJ questioned whether Mariella had appeared pleased to receive help.

Mariella responded by calling AJ “aggressive”, prompting an immediate reaction from the presenter.

AJ urged her not to use that word, explaining that being described as both dramatic and aggressive felt particularly harsh.

Although the pair eventually exchanged apologies, the issue wasn’t entirely settled.

AJ once again made it clear that she didn’t want Mariella referring to her as aggressive.

But Mariella replied: “Well only if you’re not being aggressive.”

She continued: “I can’t even remember what you said that made me say it, but I apologise if it upset you.”

Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu attempted to clear the air (Credit: ITV)

Viewers demand Mariella leave I’m A Celebrity

The exchange sparked a furious response from viewers watching at home, with plenty taking to X to defend AJ.

One angry fan posted: “How much more of Mariella are we actually supposed to tolerate? Calling AJ aggressive? AJ is the kindest and sweetest person and handled the situation so well. I honestly feel so upset for her.”

Another couldn’t believe how the conversation had unfolded, writing: “Mariella telling AJ to stop talking and let her finish, only to then interrupt AJ to tell her to stop being aggressive… actually one of the most insane things I’ve seen in the jungle. I’m just lost for words.”

A third viewer had clearly had enough, declaring: “Get Mariella off my screen right now! Aggressive and dramatic is crazy.”

Not everyone was convinced AJ was entirely blameless, though.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Mariella Frostrup’s ‘rude’ remark about Wayne Rooney’s glasses

One person argued that both celebrities needed to listen to each other more, commenting: “Mariella and AJ are just as bad as each other. They don’t stop talking long enough to actually listen and understand what is going on and being asked of them.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on Monday, November 23 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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