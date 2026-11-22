Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left questioning the judges’ generosity after Dani Dyer received 35 points for her Blackpool performance, with some insisting the marks failed to reflect mistakes in her routine.

The Love Island star took to the dancefloor alongside professional partner Nikita Kuzmin for a couple’s choice, but her score quickly became a talking point among viewers.

While some fans were delighted to see Dani’s growing confidence, others struggled to understand how the judges had awarded her several nines despite what they considered obvious errors.

Dani scored 35 for her routine (Credit: BBC)

Why did Dani Dyer’s Strictly Come Dancing score divide viewers?

Several viewers took to social media to question the marks, arguing that Dani’s mistakes should have been reflected in her overall score. One fan wrote: “How did a performance with very obvious and glaring mistakes get 9s? I like Dani, but that’s wild #strictly.”

Another questioned how the contestant had managed to secure such high marks after apparently losing her place in the routine, posting: “Dani forgot the dance twice and went mind blank and then gets given a 9? Confused,”

and others were considerably more frustrated, with one viewer accusing the judges of overlooking the errors.

“Are those judges on a completely different planet? Dani didn’t know where she [bleeping] was half that dance, and they’re blowing smoke up her [bleep], an 8 and 3 [bleeping] 9s for a dance riddled with mistakes; that’s an absolute joke,” they fumed.

A fourth viewer also felt the judges had been overly generous, writing: “Why are they all being so kind to Dani? It wasn’t that good of a routine, and she went wrong in two parts. You can be nice to her without lying imo.”

Another added: “Come on FFS. Dani deserved NO MORE than [six emoji]. We’ve to be honest. Surely they should be scored on the quality of the so-called Celebrity’s dance? Not production, props & extra dancers. If we’re ALL HONEST, it was Dani’s WORST DANCE by far,” a fifth added.

Dani and Nikita came under fire (Credit: BBC)

What did the Strictly Come Dancing judges tell Dani Dyer?

However, there was some praise too. “This dance feels a bit too slow for me but Dani has grown so much confidence,” one said.

“I just love Dani’s growing confidence every week. She could not have done that on week 1! Mistakes aside, she killed it,” another wrote.

Despite the criticism from viewers, the judges had plenty of positive things to say about Dani’s performance, particularly the progress she has made throughout the competition.

Motsi Mabuse highlighted just how much Dani had transformed, while Shirley Ballas even suggested she had the potential to perform as a pop star at Wembley.

However, Shirley did identify some areas for improvement, singling out the transitions between sections of the routine.

Her feedback also became an emotional moment, as she reflected on just how far Dani had come since the beginning of her Strictly journey.

Dani herself became emotional during the Blackpool appearance, speaking about her family.

What happened during Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool special?

Dani and Nikita were among the eight remaining couples competing in week nine of the BBC One show, which made its annual trip to Blackpool’s famous Tower Ballroom. Their couple’s choice featured a three-song selection, combining Love Sex Magic by Ciara and Justin Timberlake with Word Up! by Cameo and Me Against The Music by Britney Spears and Madonna. Saturday’s November 21 special was broadcast live from the iconic venue, with the competition leaving its usual studio home for the weekend. Before the celebrities and their professional partners took to the floor, Basement Jaxx got the evening underway with a festival-inspired opening performance. The group delivered a medley of their biggest hits, with the Strictly cast joining them to kick off a memorable night in Blackpool.

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, November 22) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Strictly host Emma Willis apologises as police are called in as Blackpool special is disrupted by explicit prank

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