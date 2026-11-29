Dannii Minogue has claimed Russell Brand kept pressing her for a date after she turned him down following a TV interview.

The 55-year-old told Stellar magazine she had already voiced concerns before appearing on his MTV show, 1 Leicester Square, in 2006.

She said he leaned over her after the recording and repeatedly tried to put his phone number in her hand.

Dannii recalled telling him she did not want his number or a date, and that she was leaving.

“I remember him not taking no for an answer and really wanting to continue with this,” she said.

Dannii has spoken out (Credit: Sue Moore/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Dannii Minogue says she set conditions for Russell Brand interview

Before agreeing to the appearance, Dannii said she insisted that a male staff member accompany her. She wanted him to remain beside her and keep watching her throughout the visit. His role, she explained, was to get her into the building and back out safely.

She claimed Brand nevertheless intercepted her, describing his height and the way he leaned over her as intimidating.

Dannii said she did not want to listen to him. With the interview finished, she simply wanted to go home.

The singer had been promoting a new album when the invitation came, but said she felt uneasy about accepting.

“I’d expressed to the record company that I really didn’t want to go on this show,” she said.

However, Dannii recalled being persuaded to attend because of the programme’s ratings and Brand’s popularity at the time.

She described feeling that people could not understand why she would turn down an interview with someone they admired so much.

For Dannii, his public image did not outweigh her own discomfort. “I just felt creepy and unsafe. I didn’t want to be part of that,” she said.

Brand is in prison (Credit: Cover Images)

Dannii Minogue urges others to speak up

Reflecting on Brand’s sentence, Dannii also expressed sympathy for survivors who had not had the protection available to her.

Her account included both the reservations she raised before the appearance and the boundaries she said she tried to maintain afterwards.

She urged others in the entertainment industry to speak up when they witnessed or became aware of unacceptable behaviour.

“If you see something, feel something, hear something, you have to speak up.”

ED! has contacted Brand’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Russell Brand’s wife Laura visits his prison with their children following his sentencing

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