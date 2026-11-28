JoJo Siwa has reportedly ended her relationship with Chris Hughes after around 18 months together.

A friend of the singer told People that she had tried to make the relationship work before deciding to leave. JoJo, 23, and Chris, 33, met on Celebrity Big Brother in April 2025.

The reported break-up comes after the pair discussed both marriage and starting a family. Their recent conversations revealed different views about how soon they felt ready to become parents.

Chris and JoJo have reportedly split (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for Dancers Against Cancer)

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ reported split

“JoJo is really hurt. She loved him and gave everything she had to make the relationship work,” a source close to JoJo told the magazine.

“For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change. But eventually, she realized that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel,” they then continued.

“Walking away wasn’t easy, and it doesn’t mean she stopped caring about him. She just knew she needed to choose herself.”

The couple had been talking openly about a shared future just weeks before the reported break-up.

They marked their first anniversary in May 2026 and divided their time between the UK and California.

In October 2026, JoJo told People that she and Chris had independently picked the same engagement ring design.

At a Los Angeles gala that month, Chris also said marriage was something he wanted one day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

JoJo Siwa’s hopes of becoming a mum

The pair had also discussed when to have children on Joely Live’s Pucker Up podcast.

JoJo said Chris had told her children were at least five years away, an account he disputed.

During a joint appearance on The Viall Files on November 18, JoJo again explained that becoming a mother was a priority.

“I’ve been vocal about this forever. I want a family,” she said.

She added that they had already talked about what she wanted from life, including her wish to become a young mum.

Chris, meanwhile, put marriage ahead of parenthood and avoided committing to a timetable for having children.

He told the host: “I just don’t think I’m ready to be a dad right now. Whereas she would be a mom tomorrow.”

Read more: Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa accused of dropping baby hint in wholesome new video

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