Kammy is determined to get rid of Tom in Emmerdale spoilers for next week as the recently released King continues to torment Belle. But he soon finds himself in a very dangerous situation.

Elsewhere, Chas betrays Sarah’s trust, but there are bigger fears when baby Leyla is rushed to hospital.

And Joe threatens Thea, who hits back – quite literally.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Tom is winning and Kammy is cross (Credit: ITV)

1. Kammy lashes out as Tom gets the upper hand

PC Swirling tells Belle and Kammy that Tom has reported them for harassment. Kammy is furious, but tries to comfort Belle. However, she can see Tom is just as dangerous as ever.

Kammy then finds out Tom has moved to just outside the village and is fuming. He wants to force him away, but Cain warns him to tread carefully.

Kammy protests to Cain that Tom was behind the car breaking down in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

2. Tom sabotages Matty’s car

Matty’s car, which has been recently serviced, malfunctions and Kammy swears he did all the checks and it was fine. Cain is cross at Kammy, but Kammy is insistent Tom sabotaged the vehicle.

Kammy knows Tom was behind this, but can he prove it? (Credit: ITV)

Tom is watching from afar and it’s clear he did do it and he is pleased at the trouble he is causing.

Breaking into Tom’s cottage, Kammy is spooked by a noise (Credit: ITV)

3. Kammy in danger in Emmerdale spoilers

Determined to do something about Tom once and for all, Kammy sneaks into Charles’s bag and gets Tom’s address.

Will Kammy get what he needs? (Credit: ITV)

Kammy then breaks into Tom’s cottage and searches for evidence against him. But when he hears someone coming, Kammy panics. Will he get caught?

Sarah is initially enjoying herself at the party (Credit: ITV)

4. Chas betrays Sarah

Sarah gets Chas to babysit Leyla so she and Jacob can go to the impromptu birthday party at Home Farm. But she leaves strict instructions that Charity must not be involved.

But as soon as Sarah has gone, Chas hands Leyla over to Charity…

5. Sarah’s confession mistake in Emmerdale spoilers

Jacob is pleased to see Sarah more relaxed and happier at the party. Sarah says she thinks she can move on, despite living with her awful guilt.

But they have no idea they are being recorded on the baby monitor…

Sarah blames herself when Leyla is taken ill in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

6. Leyla rushed to hospital

Leyla suffers a seizure. Sarah and Jacob find out and race to the hospital. Sarah is fuming that Charity is the one who brought Leyla in and rounds on Chas, but Chas defends Charity as she was the one who noticed the seizure.

In a state, Sarah allows Charity to comfort her. They soon learn Leyla has an infection and Sarah is beside herself, thinking it’s her fault for not spotting the signs.

Thea and Serena try to find evidence against Joe (Credit: ITV)

7. Thea searches for evidence in Emmerdale spoilers

Serena and Thea are celebrating Serena’s birthday and find out Joe is going away. They think it’s the perfect time to search for proof he paid Steve Marchant off.

Ross interrupts their search for Joe’s laptop though and the situation becomes an impromptu birthday party for Serena.

Joe isn’t impressed at the Home Farm party in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

8. Joe returns

Serena and Thea agree to try again to find evidence during the party and Robert offers to help. However, Joe returns and catches them with his laptop.

Thea accuses him of bribing Steve and Joe threatens her. Joe and Graham then shut down the party and he tells Thea and Serena he is cancelling Robert’s farm lease.

Joe lies out cold after Thea punches him (Credit: ITV)

9. Thea knocks Joe out

Joe continues to taunt Thea – and she knocks him out. He is unconscious and Aaron arrives and tells them to call an ambulance. But Joe wakes up before they do and threatens Thea.

Aaron tries to get through to Joe (Credit: ITV)

10. Joe bonds with Aaron and Ross in Emmerdale spoilers

Aaron takes Joe to get cleaned up and tells him revenge is not the answer. He admits he’s grieved like this and it won’t help. Will Aaron get through to Joe?

Later, Joe and Ross unexpectedly connect while caring for William. Is Joe finally finding some friends?

Joe and Ross are bonding in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

11. Graham uncovers useful information

Graham finds something out about Sarah and Jacob and realises it could be useful. However, he keeps it from Joe.

Then Graham starts doing some digging into Thea. What will he discover?

Aaron’s uncomfortable with Robert’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

12. Aaron gets angry with Robert

When Robert helps Serena and Thea dig for dirt on Joe, Aaron gets annoyed. He’s also unimpressed by Robert’s impressions of Joe and Graham.

Aaron warns Robert he is becoming like Joe and the pair argue.

Can Aaron and Robert work this out in Emmerdale spoilers? (Credit: ITV)

13. Aaron’s had enough in Emmerdale spoilers

Aaron tells Robert he feels like their relationship isn’t enough for Robert. Robert does his best to reassure Aaron that he’s all he wants.

However, the next day, Robert avoids plans with Aaron. Aaron confronts him again about neglecting their relationship – but what is going on here?

Nicola wants to know why Kev is being weird in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

14. Kev confesses to Nicola

Nicola wants to know why Kev is being so weird with her, so Laurel suggests an honest conversation. But Nicola is not prepared for Kev to admit his true feelings for her. A shocked Nicola flees, but can they get past this?

Who makes a better Christmas sandwich in Emmerdale village? (Credit: ITV)

15. Kev versus Marlon heats up in Emmerdale spoilers

There is a huge debate in the Woolpack – whose Christmas sandwich is better: Kev’s or Marlon’s. Who will the winner be?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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