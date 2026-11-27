Coronation Street has given fans a glimpse of its Christmas drama, with a new trailer putting three of the soap’s biggest villains firmly in the spotlight.

Ross, Jodie and Idris are all set to cause chaos over the Christmas period, with their respective storylines reaching boiling point.

However, while the trailer promises plenty of drama, not everyone watching was impressed by what they saw.

Idris still has his sights set on the factory (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street releases brand-new Christmas trailer

The festive preview suggests there won’t be much Christmas cheer for the residents of Weatherfield this year.

After months of watching Idris, Ross and Jodie wreak havoc, viewers can expect their behaviour to become even more sinister as the holiday season approaches.

According to the trailer’s synopsis, Idris is determined to destroy Underworld and force Carla to sell the factory, leaving its workers facing financial uncertainty.

It reads: “Idris is definitely giving Ebenezer Scrooge a run for his money as his criminal attempts to destroy Underworld and force Carla to sell the factory leave the workforce on the breadline.”

But will Carla manage to stop him before he gets what he wants?

Ross is also set to make life even more difficult for Gary. His bullying and toxic masculinity storyline continues to escalate.

The synopsis reveals: “His reign of terror at the prison steps up a level when he threatens Gary’s family in a desperate bid to stop Maria turning people against him. He also plays a cruel trick on vulnerable Marco.

“Knowing he has the power to ruin lives in prison and on the cobbles, who will he set his sights on next?”

Meanwhile, Jodie is continuing to manipulate her niece Lily, whom she is currently holding hostage.

After spending the past few weeks pretending to play happy families, Jodie is seemingly ready to return to her usual mind games.

The trailer’s synopsis teases: “Having played house for the past couple of weeks with her niece, she reverts to mind games and manipulation to get what she wants. But with the clock ticking, how far is she prepared to go?”

Ross’ storyline will ramp up towards Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘unimpressed’ by storylines

Away from the festive trailer, Metro has reported that a major car stunt has been filmed for the end of 2026. However, the identity of the character involved has yet to be revealed.

But the Christmas preview has already divided Coronation Street viewers. Some believe that they have seen more than enough of Ross, Jodie and Idris in recent months.

Rather than getting them excited for the festive episodes, the focus on the three villains has left some fans disappointed.

One viewer took to social media: “Like these characters haven’t been on my screen enough over the last few months. Now they’re ruining Christmas!”

Another agreed, writing: “This is honestly the worst Christmas trailer that I’ve ever seen for a soap.”

A third questioned the lack of lighter moments, asking: “All doom and gloom! Absolutely no happiness included. Where are the long-standing characters?”

And a fourth added: “Haven’t we all had enough of these three?”

Not everyone was left disappointed, though, with some viewers looking forward to the drama ahead.

One fan commented: “This looks exciting! We will be watching.”

Another was hopeful that the villains would finally get their comeuppance, writing: “Hopefully Christmas brings their downfalls. I would happily watch that.”

You can watch the full Christmas trailer on YouTube now.

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