Maura Higgins has gifted her Dancing With The Stars partner Mark Ballas a Rolex watch after they missed out on the Mirrorball trophy.

The 36-year-old revealed the present in a social media post, sharing a photograph of Mark holding the steel watch in its green presentation box.

The pair finished fifth in the season 35 finale on Tuesday, November 24. That came despite earning perfect scores for all three of their final dances, giving them 90 points overall.

Mark was gifted a Rolex (Credit: Instagram)

Maura Higgins thanks Mark Ballas after DWTS final

Alongside the photograph, Maura paid tribute to the professional dancer’s support throughout their time in the ballroom.

She said: “A massive thank you for your time, patience, and belief in me. Something I’ll forever be grateful for.”

She also addressed the absence of the designer handbag she had previously teased as a potential present.

“I think he’ll survive,” she wrote.

Their final night included a judges’ choice tango and an instant quickstep, which contestants had to learn just minutes before performing.

For their freestyle, the pair danced to Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend and Irish folk songs The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill.

Although the judges awarded them maximum marks, the viewer vote left Maura and Mark in fifth place. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach won the competition.

Mark and Maura finished fifth (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Why Maura Higgins promised Mark Ballas a Birkin

The handbag idea had a reality TV backstory. Maura had teased on DWTS that she would buy Mark a Birkin if they won.

Both had previously competed in season four of The Traitors US. Mark finished sixth, while Maura reached the final before Rob Rausch revealed he was a Traitor and took the prize money.

Rob subsequently promised Maura a designer handbag to make up for deceiving her during the game. He presented her with a burgundy Birkin on Watch What Happens Live.

He later visited the DWTS ballroom to support Maura and Mark, with the handbag also making an appearance.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas will join the DWTS tour

The finale does not mark the end of their partnership on the dance floor.

Maura and Mark are due to join Dancing With The Stars: Live! for a limited run, with appearances scheduled for February 10, 11 and 12.

Read more: DWTS producers were left ‘crying all night’ after Ezra Frech’s ‘most emotional dance’

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