Daniella Karagach has revealed that her dress scratched Ezra Frech’s ear during the DWTS finale, leaving him bleeding.

The 33-year-old, who won the show, explained what happened in an Instagram Stories video posted this week.

Ezra, 21, reassured his professional partner that he was fine, despite the visible cut.

Neither the scratch nor a separate problem with his prosthetic stopped him from claiming the season 35 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. His victory made him the show’s first amputee winner and its youngest male celebrity champion.

Ezra was bleeding during his routines (Credit: ABC / Disney+)

Ezra Frech faced two mishaps in the DWTS finale

The scratched ear was only part of an eventful final for the Paralympic gold medallist and his partner.

Ezra began their freestyle without his prosthetic, then attached it while Daniella performed a brief solo. Seconds later, it came off and flew behind him.

He put it back on within seconds and carried on with the performance.

Speaking on Good Morning America on Wednesday, November 25, Ezra explained that the prosthetic had not initially suctioned into place. He had hoped it would re-suction as he continued, but it came off instead.

Daniella told him to reattach it mid-dance rather than attempt the rest of the routine without it.

She explained that his expression made her think he was ready to finish the entire performance that way. Ezra confirmed that had been his intention before his partner intervened.

Recalling the moment on the programme, he said: “I kind of blacked out, and then we ended up finishing the dance.”

Ezra was still bleeding later in the show (Credit: ABC / Disney+)

Daniella Karagach apologises over Ezra’s scratched ear

The bleeding had already been visible before that freestyle mishap, during the finale’s Instant round.

After his second dance, Ezra stood in the skybox beside Daniella and co-host Julianne Hough with blood on his face and ear. His ear was still bleeding when he returned for the third routine.

In her Instagram Stories video, Daniella apologised and checked how her partner was feeling.

“I’m so freaking sorry. Are you OK though?” she asked.

She then drew attention to his ear and her dress as they discussed the scratch.

Ezra told her that other people had already mentioned noticing the bleeding during his interview. But he brushed off the mishap, joking that he had picked up some “battle scars”.

Read more: Controversial DWTS winner Bobby Bones hits back as he’s accused of ‘making Ezra Frech’s win about himself’

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