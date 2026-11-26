Dame Judi Dench has revealed that her worsening eyesight has left her unable to read or write letters.

Speaking on Lorraine on Wednesday, November 25, the actress discussed how her deteriorating vision affects her everyday life.

The star was diagnosed with AMD back in 2012 and has shared updates on its progression over the years. But it appears things have become more difficult for the 91-year-old.

Dame Judi Dench reveals worsening eyesight (Credit: YouTube)

Judi Dench reveals worsening symptoms

The extent of Judi’s vision difficulties emerged when the conversation turned to Robert Pattinson becoming the next James Bond.

The former M actress welcomed his casting and expressed her enthusiasm about seeing him take on the role.

However, her praise came with a candid explanation of how little she can now make out.

“I can’t see now properly – I can vaguely see – but he looks terrific to me,” she said.

She told host Lorraine Kelly that she also struggles to watch television clearly. But Judi’s approach to those difficulties was direct.

“Just get on with it. I have to just get on. There’s no option, is there?” she said.

Explaining what she can see, she admitted that Lorraine – who was sitting in front of her – was just a “blur”.

She added: “I can’t read anymore. I can’t see the television. And I can’t write any letters or anything.”

Her latest comments follow an October appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Judi said she could no longer appear on stage, perform in plays or make films because of her sight loss.

She was diagnosed in 2012 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Judi Dench’s eye condition?

Judi has age-related macular degeneration, commonly shortened to AMD. She was diagnosed in 2012.

The progressive condition damages the macula, a small central area of the retina responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision.

That central vision helps people carry out tasks requiring fine detail. Reading, driving, watching television and recognising faces can all become difficult.

AMD does not usually affect peripheral, or side, vision, although losing central detail can still have a significant impact on daily activities.

Symptoms can include blurred central vision, distorted images, dark or blank spots, and difficulty adjusting to low light. These are general symptoms of the condition.

Age is the main risk factor. AMD is a leading cause of severe vision loss in people over 50.

Although there is no cure, treatment can slow its progression. The interview account did not describe any treatment Judi is currently receiving.

Read more: Dame Judi Dench admits being ‘constantly on alert’ amid health issues as she reveals her ‘teeth are agony’

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