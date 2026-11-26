Iain Lee has announced he has married his long-term partner Katherine Boyle in a stunning wedding ceremony.

The former I’m A Celebrity star shared the news on Instagram after the couple exchanged vows on Saturday, November 21. You can see the photos here.

His message to the broadcaster and producer mixed a heartfelt tribute with a joke about their years ahead.

Iain Lee shares wedding message to Katherine Boyle

Iain announced the marriage on November 25, 2026. One wedding photograph showed Iain and Katherine sharing their first dance, captured by a guest at the celebration.

Writing about the wedding, Iain said he felt “so lucky to marry my best friend”.

He also had a personal message for his new wife: “Katherine, you make me so proud to hold your hand.”

The comedian then looked well beyond the big day with a playful wish for their future together.

He joked: “Here’s to another 40 years of this nonsense.”

Followers sent congratulations, including one who had listened to the pair for years. Another wrote a poem wishing them laughter, love in everyday moments and a happy life together.

Iain Lee has married his partner Katherine Boyle (Credit: Grant Buchanan)

How Iain Lee and Katherine Boyle met

The pair first met at BBC Three Counties Radio in 2012.

Katherine went on to work as Iain’s producer and later his co-host on talkRADIO.

Iain has also credited Katherine with helping him through a mental breakdown.

Before the wedding, he told The Guardian he felt blessed to have Katherine as his fiancée. He also praised her character and acknowledged how much he had put her through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iain Lee (@iainlee)

Iain Lee and Katherine Boyle’s Lake Como engagement

The wedding follows a proposal during a holiday at Lake Como on August 12, 2025.

Iain made their engagement public on Instagram on October 10 that year, almost two months after asking Katherine to marry him.

His announcement included a photograph taken just seconds after Katherine accepted.

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Katherine shared her own engagement photograph too, showing her ring and telling followers that the proposal had happened.

At the time, Iain told Katherine he loved her and could not wait to become her husband.

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