Richard Hammond has had his say on Gordon Ramsay taking over as host of Top Gear, issuing a plea to the BBC ahead of the motoring show’s comeback.

Celebrity chef Gordon is swapping the kitchen for the driving seat, with the star opening up about his love of motor racing in a statement announcing his new role.

He said: “I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing. That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motor sport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering.

“At its very best Top Gear has always been about the unexpected – surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos.

“That’s the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences. It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can’t wait to get started!”

Gordon Ramsay has been announced as the new Top Gear host (Credit: BBC / BBC Studios)

Richard Hammond has his say on Gordon Ramsay hosting Top Gear

It turns out Gordon wasn’t the only famous face the BBC had its eye on for the Top Gear revival. Richard, 56, was also approached by the broadcaster. But he had little desire to make a comeback.

Explaining his decision on Times Radio, he said: “I’m too old. I’ve done it, I wouldn’t want to revisit it.”

As for what viewers can expect from Gordon, Richard reckons the chef’s love of motors could stand him in good stead on the entertainment-focused car show.

Of course, Richard also took the opportunity to poke fun at Gordon’s famously foul mouth.

He quipped: “TV chefs all love three things. Cooking, obviously. Massive watches. And cars. In his case, four, swearing as well, but they all love cars. I don’t doubt his passion is there so let’s see what he does with it.”

Richard Hammond’s plea to the BBC ahead of Top Gear comeback

However, there’s something Richard is particularly keen to see from the revamped show.

With motorists facing a bewildering choice of electric vehicles, hybrids, range extenders and synthetic fuels, Richard believes the BBC has a part to play in educating car buyers.

There’s also the issue of cars coming over from China, with British drivers potentially having to get to grips with unfamiliar technology.

Explaining why motorists need more guidance, Richard said: “We make these buying decisions about cars at a time when the automotive industry needs to de-carbonise, we know that. We need to be better informed.”

Richard Hammond praised Gordon Ramsay’s new Top Gear role (Credit: ITV)

Why Richard Hammond said no to hosting Top Gear again

Although Richard is pleased to see Top Gear making a comeback, fans hoping to see him back at the helm will be disappointed.

Chatting on BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, the star admitted he didn’t want the revival to become a repeat of his days on the show.

He confessed: “I’ll be honest, they did talk to me about it. They came to me about maybe leading the new Top Gear and I don’t want to drag it back to what it was.”

Viewers will remember Richard’s stint on Top Gear with Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio subsequently reunited for The Grand Tour.

Among those who followed in their footsteps were Chris Evans and Friends favourite Matt LeBlanc. Freddie Flintoff took over in 2018, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

When is Top Gear back on the BBC with Gordon Ramsay?

There’s still quite a wait before viewers get to see Gordon behind the wheel on Top Gear. The new series will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2028.

Production is due to get underway in 2027, with Gordon sharing presenting duties with a new team.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay shares exciting update on his pregnant daughter Holly’s ‘due date’ in public speech

One familiar face, The Stig, is confirmed to be making a comeback. As for who’ll be joining Gordon on presenting duties, fans will have to wait to find out.

In the meantime, news of Gordon landing the gig hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

Taking to X, one unimpressed viewer complained: “Top Gear without Clarkson, May and Hammond was bad enough, but Gordon Ramsay? Really?”

“Who thought this was a good idea?” another asked.

A third fumed: “Gordon Ramsay as the new host of Top Gear has to be the worst announcement ever for the brand and the show.”

However, plenty of enthusiasm came from other fans. One backed the chef: “I think Gordon Ramsay will do well hosting Top Gear, that man knows cars.”

Another was already looking forward to tuning in. They declared: “The new Top Gear host Gordon Ramsay. Cannot wait for this.”

What do you think of Gordon Ramsay becoming the new Top Gear host? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.