Strictly Come Dancing star Dani Dyer has been comforted by her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin after she was left devastated by her performance in Blackpool.

The pair appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two on Tuesday (November 24), where Nikita rushed to reassure Dani after she opened up about her dance floor blunders.

“Give yourself some credit, I gave you the most complicated choreography, standing there on your own, and you still held your own,” he said.

The professional dancer pointed out that Dani hadn’t made a mistake in nine weeks until Blackpool. He was also full of praise for how far she’s come, acknowledging just how much pressure she puts on herself.

Dani Dyer opened up about her performance on Strictly last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s Dani Dyer ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over Blackpool performance

Despite coming under fire from the Strictly judges for errors in their Couple’s Choice routine on Saturday (November 21), Dani and Nikita walked away with an impressive 35 points.

But even that wasn’t enough to lift Dani’s spirits following all the effort the pair had put into the performance.

She confessed: “I’ve been gutted, I was absolutely heartbroken after that dance, just because we worked so hard. We worked so hard and it just didn’t go right.”

Making matters worse for Dani was the fact that rehearsals had gone well. She felt at ease during the dress rehearsal and was comfortable heading onto the dance floor.

However, things soon went wrong.

“I knew I messed up and it was like a domino effect of messing up. Instead of just selling it, I did not sell it at all. I was gutted. It was really devastating, probably my lowest moment. Only I would mess up in Blackpool,” she admitted.

Just weeks earlier, on November 7, Dani and Nikita had soared to the top of the leaderboard with their American Smooth, bagging 36 points and their first 10 of the competition.

Nikita and Dani danced their Couple’s Choice last weekend (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

What’s next for Strictly’s Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin?

Putting their Blackpool disappointment behind them, the duo will be back on the Strictly dance floor this Saturday with a Quickstep.

And it seems the dance is right up Dani’s street, as she told It Takes Two presenter Ellie Taylor about her newfound love of ballroom.

Read more: Strictly’s Carlos Gu tells Jaime Winstone ‘it has been cruel for you’ as he addresses her exit

She gushed: “I love ballroom, I never thought I’d say that, but it’s my happy place!”

With Nikita keen for the pair to have fun this weekend, Dani is already looking forward to getting back out there and giving it her all.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 28, at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of Dani’s routine? You can then leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.