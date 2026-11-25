Maura Higgins has confessed she was left in tears after Shirley Ballas posted an emotional message ahead of the DWTS final.

Only weeks ago, Dancing With The Stars fans were demanding Shirley got a full-time job on the show after her guest appearance.

Now Shirley was able to show her public support for her son Mark Ballas and his celebrity dance partner Maura before Tuesday’s final.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas dancing the Tango in the Dancing With The Stars final (Credit: DWTS/YouTube)

Maura Higgins in tears before DWTS finale

Love Island’s Maura made the final alongside Shirley’s son Mark, who is a professional dancer on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

But before the final had even got underway, Maura was crying over Strictly judge Shirley showing public support for the couple.

She wrote on Shirley’s Instagram post: “I’m CRYING. Thankyou so so much. I love you.”

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Shirley Ballas’ emotional message to Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Shirley threw her support behind Maura as she hoped to see her lift the trophy with her son.

In a lengthy post, she wrote on Instagram: “What can I say. Maura and Mark, I am so very proud of you both. Watching you grow from the start and transform week after week has been such a privilege. The hard work and dedication you have poured into dancing and into this show has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“Mark, watching you dance after all these years is a feeling I cannot describe. I am bursting with pride. 22 seasons, 11 finales and you are still producing the very best work. Nanny and I adore you more than you’ll ever know. You are a true master of your craft and the most precious soul.”

The Strictly judge celebrated the friendship between her son and Maura that was born out of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas)

She added: “Maura, you have done us, Ireland and yourself so very proud. As a true beginner you’ve taken on this challenge so gracefully. What you have achieved throughout this experience has been nothing but wonderful to witness. Thank you putting your trust in my son. He speaks so highly of you and I know for sure that you have a friend for life in Mark. Our family will love you forever and ever.

“The biggest congratulations to all the other couples. You’ve all worked so hard. It was an absolute pleasure to visit last month. Enjoy this finale, dance from your hearts and put your very best foot forward. I will be watching and cheering from afar.”

Maura ‘robbed’ with fifth place in Dancing With The Stars final, say fans

Mark has been a pro on Dancing With The Stars since 2007. He has won the show three times.

However, this year Maura and Mark finished in fifth place. It sparked some outrage on social media as some viewers felt Maura had been “robbed”.

Some Dancing With The Stars fans commented on how The Traitors US star was “underrated” in the final. Others shared their surprise she came fifth, despite her talent.

Among the comments on Instagram, one person wrote: “5th place is CRIMINAL.”

In agreement, another said: “Literally robbed. This was so good and nothing will change my mind.”

Someone else said: “Maura I’m so sorry my love, you didn’t deserve 5th place, you deserved better.”

Another remarked: “Maura should’ve been top 3, a super underrated dancer all season.”

A viewer said: “This was incredible! How she came in 5th, idk!”

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