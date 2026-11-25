John Travolta made a rare red-carpet appearance with daughter Ella Bleu as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Turin, Italy.

The 72-year-old was honoured at the 44th Torino Film Festival on Tuesday, November 24.

Ella, 26, joined her father for the occasion. The actress is his daughter with his late wife, Kelly Preston.

The appearance comes in a month that has already seen Ella take a leading role in celebrating her father’s achievements.

John Travolta picked up an award (Credit: Pietro Staricco/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Ella Bleu’s earlier award tribute to John Travolta

On November 1, Ella presented John with the Cultural Icon Award.

In an ExtraTV interview published on November 12, John discussed his pride in his children and reflected on the family he raised with Kelly.

He said: “I can leave this lifetime knowing I’ve done well, and Kelly knowing that she did well.”

John Travolta’s birthday message about Ella Bleu

The actor had also celebrated Ella’s own milestone the previous month, linking her Paris Fashion Week debut with a tribute to her mother.

On October 13, he shared a video of Ella to mark what would have been Kelly’s 64th birthday. “Look at your baby girl now Kelly!! Happy birthday, you should be so proud!!” he wrote alongside the clip.

John stepped out with daughter Ella (Credit: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Ella also remembered her mother in an Instagram Stories post, sharing a photograph of herself as a child with Kelly. “Happy Birthday mama. I love you,” she wrote, adding a white heart emoji.

Kelly died on July 12, 2020, aged 57.

John Travolta adds another festival honour

The Turin award follows another film-festival honour for John this year. He received an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes, the paper added.

That presentation took place at the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which he both starred in and directed.

The film also carried a family dedication: John dedicated his directorial debut to Kelly and their late son Jett.

The dedication extended to his siblings and parents, whom he described as the models from which the film was born.

The Torino Film Festival runs from November 24 to December 2, with Pamela Anderson also among those due to receive an honour.

Read more: John Travolta, 72, reveals he’s open to dating again, six years on from death of wife Kelly Preston

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