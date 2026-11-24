DWTS host Julianne Hough is reportedly dating Peloton instructor Adrian Williams, months after hinting that she was no longer single.

E! News has named him as the 38-year-old Dancing with the Stars co-host’s alleged new boyfriend.

The pair have reportedly been liking and commenting on each other’s recent Instagram posts. Adrian has also shared updates featuring Julianne and her dog, Sunny.

The dating claims come four years after Julianne finalised her divorce from Canadian ice hockey player Brooks Laich. They married in 2017 and separated in 2020, after nearly three years of marriage.

Following a brief reconciliation, Julianne filed for divorce in November 2020.

Julianne has a new man (Credit: Lisa/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

DWTS host Julianne Hough on what she wants from dating

Julianne had spoken about her approach to finding a partner before the latest relationship claims emerged.

Speaking to the outlet in a 2025 interview, she explained: “It’s all energy-based. I don’t really have a type. It’s more connection, and that’s it.”

Her interest in finding love wasn’t limited to a romantic relationship, either.

“I’m always looking for love, whether it’s in a romantic sense or friends. Always.”

Julianne also described changing how she approached dating. Rather than being very deliberate about the process, she had eased off to avoid focusing too narrowly on finding someone.

Instead, she wanted to make the experience more playful and fun. She still had one preference when it came to a potential partner, saying she wanted someone she found very physically attractive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Maurice Williams (@adrianwilliamsnyc)

Julianne’s Emmys hint before Adrian Williams claims

By September 2026, Julianne was hinting that her relationship status had changed. Asked about her love life at the Emmys, she gave the outlet a brief answer.

“I might not be single. There’s a lot to discuss off-camera,” she said.

The former professional dancer kept that exchange short, but Adrian’s recent social media activity has provided another connection between the pair.

His Instagram Stories included a photograph of Julianne posing with Sunny. He also shared a video of himself playing with the dog on Monday, November 23.

Adrian regularly shares his workouts on social media. These latest posts put Julianne and her pet among the updates on his account, alongside the pair’s reported exchanges in Instagram comments.

ED! has contacted Julianne and Adrian’s representatives for comment.

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