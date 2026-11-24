DWTS star Derek Hough has described alleged childhood abuse in The Symphony of Dance, recalling violence he says he suffered in Utah.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 41, revisits his former hometown in the documentary.

The film also follows Derek and his wife, Hayley Erbert, and their efforts to return to the stage together.

Derek emotionally opened up (Credit: Hulu / Disney+)

DWTS’ Derek Hough recalls violence in Utah

During the visit, Derek speaks about neighbours who he says mistreated him and his family.

“They pretty much terrorized my family in a lot of ways,” he says.

“They hung me up in a tree by my ankles, like, put a gun to my head, spat on me, hogtied me up in a field and left me there,” he claims.

“And then one of my neighbors was, for lack of a better word, just really inappropriate with me physically.”

Derek says dance provided somewhere he could feel safe during that period of his childhood. Away from the studio, he recalls sneaking out late at night or sitting on the roof to look at the stars.

His father, Bruce, also contributes memories of his son. He remembers Derek as constantly moving and able to appear positive despite difficult and traumatic experiences.

Derek revealed childhood abuse (Credit: Hulu / Disney+)

Derek’s move to London

At 12, Derek asked to spend six months in London with his friend Mark Ballas and Mark’s parents, Shirley and Corky.

The dance coaches had taught at studios he attended in Utah. Derek believed time studying with them would help him develop his dancing. That decision followed a period when he says he struggled to find direction.

After his parents separated, Derek and his four sisters moved between their parents’ apartments. He recalls some relief from the people who had tormented him, but also considerable uncertainty.

“I just didn’t understand where I was going. I didn’t understand what I was doing.” He says he began missing both school and dance classes, describing a childhood without a clear sense of purpose.

London brought a different focus. His sister Julianne, who later joined him there, remembers him becoming intensely competitive and determined to succeed.

When their father wanted them to return home, Derek recalls wanting to stay and pursue a championship instead. “It’s funny, I didn’t really miss home. All of a sudden, I was like, ‘Oh, I know what I want.'”

The Symphony of Dance is available on Hulu and Disney+ now.

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