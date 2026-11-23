Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has shared his sadness over the death of his on-screen mum Catherine O’Hara.

The Canadian-American actress died aged 71 at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness in January this year.

Looking back, actor Macaulay made the heartbreaking confession when he reflected on reconnecting with Catherine.

Macaulay Culkin is returning for the Home Alone sequel (Credit: Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Macaulay Culkin and his on-screen mum Catherine O’Hara’s bond

Speaking of a favourite memory with Catherine, he said: “I probably only worked about two or three days with her. The whole idea is that we’re apart, you know, so I actually didn’t work with her a whole bunch…”

He explained: “So Catherine, you know, what it was was, I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a couple years back. And they told me, they said you should pick someone to speak for you. And I forgot, and it was about a month away, and I was like, ‘Oh, I totally forgot I have to pick somebody. I have to pick two people.’

“And Brenda [Song] was the one who said, ‘You should ask Catherine to do it.’ And I hadn’t seen her in a number of years. She showed up and she came through for me, she got to meet my kids.

“It was really wonderful to reconnect. And we exchanged numbers. I always wish her a Merry Christmas. I feel like I owe her one, I don’t like having unfinished business. And so she left too soon, you know. She left too soon.”

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Home Alone reboot is happening

His heartbreaking admission comes amid the news of a Home Alone reboot being in the works, with Macaulay reprising his role of Kevin.

The actor addressed the reports on his Instagram, confirming that he was indeed working on a new script with Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg for Disney.

Of course, Home Alone tells the story of eight-year-old Kevin who fights off burglars after being accidentally left behind while his family are on holiday.

In 2025, Macaulay shared his fun idea for a sequel.

According to PEOPLE, he said at his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour: “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out.”

Home Alone was a smash hit at the box office in 1990.

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