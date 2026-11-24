Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly enjoyed a child-free pizza date at a stately home near Banbury.

The Daily Mail said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dined at the Loggia at Aynhoe Park, north of Oxford. Their bodyguards reportedly sat at a neighbouring table.

The couple have also reportedly taken their children on a family visit to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

The couple were spotted sharing pizza (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pizza date

The Loggia is an open-air wine bar on the edge of the Cotswolds. Alongside pizzas, it serves charcuterie boards and shared plates.

Its pizza selection includes Margherita, sausage and salami options, although the couple’s choices weren’t specified.

Fellow diner Paris Alexandra described the unexpected encounter to the paper, saying: “They were just chatting and laughing. No one bothered them whatsoever. We exchanged smiles. It was surreal.”

Prince Harry made eye contact with others in the restaurant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s family outing

Their Winter Wonderland outing was a different kind of evening, with their two children joining them for the VIP preview.

The family reportedly used a separate entrance to access the Hyde Park attraction without being spotted by the media.

A witness to the visit told HELLO!: “They [Harry and Meghan] clearly dote on their kids. You can see that Harry really does. He was kissing and cuddling them, protective but not overprotective. There is clearly a naturally good relationship between them all.”

A second witness said the couple’s son was “thrilled” after winning a giant yellow cuddly octopus at the hook-a-duck stall. Their daughter, meanwhile, tucked into churros.

Harry also discussed the attraction during an appearance on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. He spoke positively about the visit and recalled going there when he was younger.

Meghan has made a few appearances in the UK (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s earlier date-night posts

Pizza has featured in Meghan’s own glimpses of time away with Harry, too.

During an October 2025 visit to New York, she shared Instagram clips featuring pizza and cookies. Her caption thanked the city for the memories and praised its charm.

An earlier post, shared in February 2025, showed a different meal for two. In the black-and-white photograph, Meghan and Harry kissed during dinner.

She had a burger and chips, while Harry’s meal was fish and chips. Meghan’s accompanying message said she would share those meals with him forever.

Read more: Prince William’s ‘plan’ to ‘strip his brother Harry of his royal titles’ when he’s king

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