Vogue Williams was left in tears watching husband Spencer Matthews’ documentary about his seven-triathlon challenge, and her emotional response moved him too.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Spencer shared how she reacted to Breaking Spencer Matthews ahead of the film’s release.

The couple have been married since 2018 and share four children: Theodore, Gigi, Otto and their youngest, Remy.

Vogue was emotional watching Spencer (Credit: YouTube)

Spencer Matthews reveals Vogue Williams’ emotional reaction

Spencer said the documentary mixes excitement and sadness, with funny moments along the way. However, he singled out its ending as particularly emotional.

Describing the impact it had on Vogue, he told the magazine: “Vogue cried quite aggressively at the end of the film. I’ve never seen her have that response to anything that I’ve done, certainly. So, I was quite moved by her being so moved.”

Vogue had already shared her pride in Spencer after he completed the challenge. In an Instagram video, she praised him for taking on such a tough undertaking and said she was looking forward to having him home.

Spencer Matthews completed the challenge (Credit: YouTube)

What surprised Spencer Matthews during his triathlon challenge

Some moments proved more dangerous than Spencer had expected. Looking back, he acknowledged that he had been somewhat naïve about what lay ahead.

The documentary charts a 21-day undertaking that took him to all seven continents, where he completed a full-distance triathlon on each one.

Alongside securing two Guinness World Records, his efforts raised money for James’ Place, a charity supporting men’s mental health.

Spencer explained that he gets a buzz from endurance challenges and would not take them on unless he enjoyed them. Even so, he admitted that this undertaking had tested him both physically and mentally.

Vogue and Spencer recently welcomed another baby (Credit: Kiera Fyles / SplashNews.com)

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ first Christmas as a family of six

Remy’s arrival in September means Vogue and Spencer are preparing for their first Christmas as a family of six.

Spencer’s parents are due to join them for the celebrations. He said he was looking forward to spending time together as a family and described the prospect as beautiful.

For the festive period, Spencer plans to spend time with Vogue and their children in Howth, where his wife is from.

Vogue’s brother and sister both live in Howth, and Spencer described spending Christmas in her hometown as a dream come true for his wife.

Read more: Vogue Williams reveals how she and Spencer Matthews would cope with divorce in candid admission

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