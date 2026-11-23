Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu have reportedly been spoken to separately by ITV producers after their I’m A Celebrity cooking clash.

The Sun says the conversations took place in the Bush Telegraph following the exchange shown on Sunday, November 22.

The 64-year-old broadcaster had described AJ’s behaviour as aggressive during a disagreement over their shared responsibilities. Her language drew accusations of microaggression from viewers.

Mariella and AJ have clashed again (Credit: ITV)

ITV outlines its approach to camp welfare

In a statement to ED!, an ITV spokesperson said: “The Production monitors everyone in camp 24/7, and if at any time we feel someone has overstepped the line by using inappropriate language or displaying unacceptable behaviour, we would take steps to intervene and speak to everyone involved.

“The duty of care for our contestants is of the utmost importance to us. We take the welfare of the celebrities very seriously and have measures in place to ensure they are supported at every stage of the process: before, during and after filming,” they then added.

Cooking had already caused friction for Mariella, who previously clashed with Joanna Page while serving as camp cook.

Mariella and AJ have been spoken to by producers (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu?

Camp leader Wayne Rooney and deputy Claire Sweeney had assigned Mariella and AJ to cooking duties.

During the programme, AJ said: “There’s an idea that I have come in saying I desperately want to cook and that I am going for it, you know? I appreciate that I don’t know what’s going on.”

Mariella, however, hit back, saying: “AJ, I think you are making a drama out of a crisis. I was thrilled that there was one other person in the camp who was prepared to say they could cook…”

“You have a funny way of showing it, that’s all,” AJ fired back. “Well, you see, that’s just aggressive,” Mariella retorted.

“Please don’t use those words towards me – dramatic and aggressive are very harsh words,” AJ then replied.

Mariella has come under fire (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney defends AJ

Wayne later told Mariella that he had not considered AJ aggressive. Claire agreed with his assessment.

“She was talking directly to me at the time and you were talking to Claire – it was aggressive,” Mariella said.

Elsewhere in camp, Leomie Anderson explained to Joanna why the description could be particularly upsetting. “Because black women are always painted to be aggressive when we are just expressing ourselves,” she explained.

AJ became emotional in the Bush Telegraph as she explained why the word had upset her. “Being called aggressive, especially someone like me is just a triggering word. I think I’m just shocked; sometimes in life you’re just not everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s sad.”

Mariella and AJ later tried to ease the tension. Mariella apologised for upsetting her, while saying she could not remember the comment that had prompted her own reaction.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Leomie Anderson tipped to leave the jungle first in shock result

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 23) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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