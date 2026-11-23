Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has shared his sadness over the death of his on-screen mum Catherine O’Hara.
The Canadian-American actress died aged 71 at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness in January this year.
Looking back, actor Macaulay made the heartbreaking confession when he reflected on reconnecting with Catherine.
Macaulay Culkin and his on-screen mum Catherine O’Hara’s bond
Speaking of a favourite memory with Catherine, he said: “I probably only worked about two or three days with her. The whole idea is that we’re apart, you know, so I actually didn’t work with her a whole bunch…”
He explained: “So Catherine, you know, what it was was, I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a couple years back. And they told me, they said you should pick someone to speak for you. And I forgot, and it was about a month away, and I was like, ‘Oh, I totally forgot I have to pick somebody. I have to pick two people.’
“And Brenda [Song] was the one who said, ‘You should ask Catherine to do it.’ And I hadn’t seen her in a number of years. She showed up and she came through for me, she got to meet my kids.
“It was really wonderful to reconnect. And we exchanged numbers. I always wish her a Merry Christmas. I feel like I owe her one, I don’t like having unfinished business. And so she left too soon, you know. She left too soon.”
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Home Alone reboot is happening
His heartbreaking admission comes amid the news of a Home Alone reboot being in the works, with Macaulay reprising his role of Kevin.
The actor addressed the reports on his Instagram, confirming that he was indeed working on a new script with Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg for Disney.
Of course, Home Alone tells the story of eight-year-old Kevin who fights off burglars after being accidentally left behind while his family are on holiday.
In 2025, Macaulay shared his fun idea for a sequel.
According to PEOPLE, he said at his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour: “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out.”
Home Alone was a smash hit at the box office in 1990.
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