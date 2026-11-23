Olivia Attwood has revealed Pete Wicks took charge of decorating their Christmas tree after deciding she was getting it wrong.

The 35-year-old shared the festive moment in an Instagram video, with Pete, 38, adding tartan bows to the branches.

The couple went public with their relationship in July, sharing pictures from their Ibiza holiday. They have since made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple at the National Television Awards.

But Olivia’s caption suggested she hadn’t been allowed to finish arranging the decorations herself. She gave followers her version of events alongside the clip.

“Guys, he pushed me out of the way because I was ‘doing it wrong’. WHAT is going on?”

Pete helped Olivia put her decorations up (Credit: Instagram)

Olivia Attwood on falling in love with Pete Wicks

The domestic moment follows Olivia’s account of how their friendship became something more. Speaking to Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off The Vine podcast, she discussed the beginning of their romance.

Olivia explained that they started spending more time together after her previous relationship ended. Pete subsequently told her that his feelings towards her had become romantic.

She said he shared those feelings quite soon after the split.

For Olivia, there was no single timetable she felt obliged to follow. She pushed back against the expectation that someone should always remain single after a relationship ends.

“For me, I love love. I feel like we are only here one time; we only get one go around.”

Olivia and Pete went public with their romance earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

She described herself and Pete as falling in love, and explained why she wanted to give that connection a chance.

“I’m not going to put it on ice because it doesn’t follow the format that people expect you to follow.”

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks get ready for Christmas

The pair have also visited a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, where they kissed at the altar and joked about getting married.

Olivia spent early November in Las Vegas with Pete to celebrate his 38th birthday.

Now, the focus has turned to festive preparations ahead of their first Christmas as a couple.

In the decorating video, the tree stood beside a cabinet with a photograph of the pair displayed on top. Pete had several tartan bows ready as he worked on the decorations.

Once the tree decorating was finished, Olivia and Pete headed outside wearing matching black puffer jackets.

Read more: Pete Wicks speaks out on wedding plans with Olivia Attwood as he admits: ‘We’re happy’

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