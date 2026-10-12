Pete Wicks speaks out on wedding plans with Olivia Attwood as he admits: ‘We’re happy’

Pete Wicks has addressed marriage questions about his relationship with Olivia Attwood, just months into their romance.

Speaking to the Mirror, the 37-year-old explained how the couple handles public interest in their private lives.

“We’re getting questions like ‘when are you getting married?'” he said.

Even heading out for dinner together can become a talking point, Pete explained. He accepts that scrutiny comes with their jobs, but says people sometimes forget they are ordinary people.

Pete and Olivia went public with their relationship this summer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pete Wicks on wedding questions with Olivia Attwood

Pete said both had enough experience in the spotlight to take those questions in their stride. His update centred on how things are between them now, rather than outlining any wedding plans.

“You wouldn’t normally ask that to anyone that’s a new couple but Liv and I have been in the game long enough to just kind of brush it off,” he said.

“We’re happy, we’re good. That’s kind of all that matters,” Pete added.

Their shared working world helps, he added. Pete praised Olivia’s work ethic and said he did not know anyone who worked harder than her.

He also valued having someone who understood the unusual demands of their careers. For Pete, those shared experiences are another positive part of their relationship.

How Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood’s romance became public

Olivia, 35, split from footballer Bradley Dack in January, after more than a decade together.

She and Pete were photographed kissing in March. They later made their relationship Instagram official during a July holiday in Ibiza.

That followed months of speculation about the pair. Now, Pete says they are navigating the attention while enjoying their time together.

Pete insists he and Olivia are not getting married anytime soon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pete Wicks celebrates podcast wins and For Dogs’ Sake return

The interview took place the morning after Pete Wicks’ Man Made won two British Podcast Awards. Those wins included the award for best interview podcast.

Pete said he had skipped late-night celebrations because he was taking a break from drinking. Instead, he headed home to his dog.

He also hosts Staying Relevant with his close friend Sam Thompson. The pair were unveiled that week as red-carpet hosts for the Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards.

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake has returned for a fourth series on U&W. The programme follows the rehabilitation of abandoned and neglected animals at Dogs Trust.

Pete spent years trying to get the series commissioned, initially finding little encouragement from broadcasters. It has since won awards, including Best Popular Factual Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards.

His enthusiasm for the project remains strong. “I would do this show till I die if they let me,” he said.

Read more: Olivia Attwood shares baby bombshell weeks after confirming Pete Wicks relationship: ‘Whoa, I am oversharing!’

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