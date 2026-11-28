Fiz is a wreck as Ross sets out to ruin her in Coronation Street spoilers for December 7-11 – and Tyrone continues to fall for his plot.

As Fiz starts to lose it, a pregnancy test could change everything for the Dobbs. Who does it belong to?

Elsewhere, Ross is making Marco’s life hell and Gary can’t do anything about it. But is Maria about to make things a whole lot worse?

Also, Lucy comes clean, and Daniel is vindicated.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for December 7-11.

Fiz wants Tyrone to believe she’s been set up, but will he? (Credit: ITV)

1. Tyrone confronts Fiz over her drinking

When Tyrone goes to the bins and sees the number of bottles in the recycling, he is worried. He confronts Fiz about the amount she is drinking, but she is offended. She swears the bottles aren’t hers, but will Tyrone believe her?

Fiz is upset that Ross has given Hope the dress in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

2. Ross upstages Fiz at Hope’s birthday

Hope is thrilled to open her birthday presents and when Ross gives her the dress she had her eye on, Fiz is upset, knowing her homemade version will never match up to it.

Fiz complains to Tyrone that Ross has purposefully ruined her surprise, but Ross claims he told Fiz he was buying the dress, but she was so drunk she must have forgotten. Can Fiz prove her innocence?

3. A pregnancy test is found in Coronation Street spoilers

Hope overhears talk of Fiz’s drinking and looks in the recycling bin. But not only does she find bottles, she is shocked to discover a pregnancy test with a positive result. Who does it belong to?

The party descends into chaos, but who is pregnant? (Credit: ITV)

4. Fiz loses control

Everyone is at the bistro for Hope’s party and Ross smirks as fuming Fiz tops up her wine. It’s not long before accusations begin to fly and Fiz loses control.

And then it’s revealed who the pregnancy test belongs to!

Fiz is desperate to prove Ross is behind all this in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

5. More pressure in Coronation Street spoilers as Fiz cracks

After the events of the previous night, Ty has little sympathy for Fiz’s hangover. She then finds the girls skiving off school and isn’t happy.

Meanwhile, Ruby is feeling unwell, but keeps quiet knowing Fiz would worry and it may trigger her drinking.

The walls continue to close in for Fiz when Sean wants their Christmas party deposit. Ross then catches her researching payday loans and Fiz breaks down. What has she done?

Tracy isn’t happy when Maria snaps at her (Credit: ITV)

6. Will Tracy believe Maria?

Maria feels awful as Summer worries about Marco and tries to reassure her Gary will look after him. But it’s clear Ross is getting to Marco and Gary can’t lift his spirits.

Maria later snaps at Tracy when she talks about the low-lifes at the prison and says Tracy doesn’t know the real Ross.

Gary is annoyed and tells Maria they have to keep on the right side of Ross or he won’t get an early release. Has Maria blown it?

Ross makes it clear Marco can’t escape him (Credit: ITV)

7. Marco attacked as Ross does his worst

Ross threatens Gary that the video of Jake setting fire to the motorhome will go to the police if Maria doesn’t stop badmouthing him.

Ross then warns Marco he’s a marked man as the other inmates think he’s been reporting to the governor on their bootleg operation.

Gary heads back to his cell and finds Marco on the floor in a pool of blood. Has Gary found him in time?

Ross is concerned when he finds out Marco has been attacked (Credit: ITV)

8. Gary confronts Ross in Coronation Street spoilers

Gary is forced to bury his guilt when a prison guard asks him what’s been going on with Marco. Later, Ross and his colleague visit Gary in his cell and ask him questions about Marco too.

Ross pretends that he’s worried and Gary sees red, calling him a liar and lunging at him. Will Ross talk his way out of this one? And has Gary scuppered his chances of an early release?

The police find out the truth when Lucy confesses (Credit: ITV)

9. Lucy tells the truth

At the station Lucy tells Lisa exactly what happened the night her mum died. She explains she heard her parents rowing and saw her mum threatening her dad with a knife. Lucy then reveals exactly what happened next. So what is the full truth?

Lisa finds a hidden camera in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

10. Who’s spying on Christina and George?

Lisa goes to Christina and George’s house and picks up the model campervan, which has a camera lens. George and Christina are shocked. But what has the camera recorded?

Daniel takes on Idris and finds out useful information (Credit: ITV)

11. Daniel exposes Idris

Adam is making a speech at his engagement party, but when Daniel arrives Idris tells him to leave.

Idris wants Nathan gone (Credit: ITV)

Daniel then spots a guy called Nathan demanding money from Idris and follows him. Nathan reveals to Daniel that he posted all the negative reviews about the bistro on behalf of Idris.

Nick wants answers from Idris and Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Daniel tells Nick, who confronts Idris over the plot. But will Idris talk his way out of it?

The truth is out when Adam confesses (Credit: ITV)

12. Adam admits the truth

With Ken desperate for Adam and Daniel to make up, Adam finally admits he pushed Daniel and lied about it. How will Ken react?

13. Jodie contacts Daniel

Daniel gets a surprise when a letter arrives. He quickly stuffs it in his pocket.

Later he tells David and Shona it was from Jodie. Will he reach out to her?

Bernie is given hope by the angels in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

14. The angels support Bernie in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit finds out Bernie has cancelled her appointment and is worried about her. She agrees to go in the end.

A consultant talks Bernie through the benefits and risks of preventative surgery and Bernie tells Dev she’s terrified.

Sally, Debbie, Glenda and Abi all join her to make plaster casts of their boobs. Sally raises a toast to their beautiful bodies and Bernie thanks them for their incredible friendship.

The salon Christmas lunch is a colourful affair (Credit: ITV)

15. David ‘wigs out’ at the salon Christmas party

It’s the salon Christmas lunch and David insists Maria and Bethany wear crazy wigs for fun. But will it actually be fun?!

Read more: Coronation Street fans fear for Evelyn after sickening Ross clue

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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