Strictly Come Dancing star Graeme Hall has confessed he was fully expecting to find himself fighting for his place in the competition after performing in Blackpool.

The star appeared on It Takes Two on Thursday (November 26) with his professional dance partner Lauren Oakley, where he reflected on the unexpected result.

Although their American Smooth bagged Graeme his best score of the series so far, the pair found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

But much to Graeme’s surprise, Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington landed in the dance-off alongside Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu, who were sent packing.

Graeme Hall opened up about avoiding the dance-off on Strictly last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Graeme Hall ‘shocked’ to escape Blackpool dance-off

Graeme had all but accepted that he and Lauren would have to take to the dance floor again to save their Strictly Come Dancing journey.

However, he was looking on the bright side. He figured he’d get another chance to enjoy dancing in Blackpool in his tail suit.

In fact, Graeme was so sure he’d be performing again that he even ended up apologising to the backing dancers when the results came in.

“I was shocked honestly when we weren’t, I had to apologise to the backing dancers that I wasn’t going to dance with them again,” he said.

The Strictly star went on to share his relief and gratitude at making it through without having to dance again.

Graeme and Lauren have made it through another week on Strictly (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Strictly’s Graeme reveals Lauren Oakley’s words of encouragement

Getting their American Smooth to Michael Bublé’s I’ve Got The World ready for Blackpool hadn’t been plain sailing for the couple, either.

During their It Takes Two appearance, Graeme recalled how Lauren had helped him when things weren’t quite going to plan in the training room.

He said: “I’d had a couple of wobbles through the week and we just got to the point where Lauren, very caringly, said, ‘Just make it happen’.”

Read more: Amy Dowden stands in for Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on It Takes Two at the last minute

However, neither the difficult rehearsals nor the prospect of a dance-off could take the shine off Graeme’s Blackpool experience.

Reflecting on the chance to perform there, he gushed: “It was lovely. It is one of those things that I think I’ll remember forever.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, November 28 at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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