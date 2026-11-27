Netflix has made changes to its new Tyson Fury documentary after wife Paris retracted her claims about his ‘schizophrenia diagnosis’.

Paris explained that she had been referring to a conversation from several years ago when she used the term schizophrenia to describe her husband’s mental health struggles.

The comments had featured in promotional material for the documentary before its release.

Netflix confirmed it had received further information from the family about Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis. A spokesperson said the streaming giant had “worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch”.

Tyson has backtracked on his schizophrenia claims (Credit: Netflix)

Why has Paris Fury clarified her comments about Tyson’s schizophrenia diagnosis?

Paris said her earlier remarks were based on a conversation with Tyson several years ago, during which she had used the term schizophrenia.

She explained that while her husband had shown some symptoms associated with the condition, he had never been formally diagnosed.

Paris also spoke about how difficult it can be to discuss the mental health of someone close to you. She thanked those who had offered support to the family and said she was proud of Tyson for being so open about his experiences in the documentary.

Could Tyson Fury’s mental health affect his Anthony Joshua fight?

The clarification comes as Tyson prepares for his planned showdown with Anthony Joshua, which Netflix is also set to broadcast.

The British Boxing Board of Control was reportedly assessing the boxer’s medical fitness before giving the fight the go-ahead.

General secretary Robert Smith said doctors would have to be satisfied that Tyson could compete without putting his health at risk.

He also confirmed that the board was looking into information about the boxer’s mental health, with a decision expected within days.

Paris has retracted her statement about her husband (Credit: SplashNews)

When is Tyson Fury’s documentary released on Netflix?

The 90-minute film, titled Tyson Fury, arrived on Netflix on Friday, November 27, with the amendments made ahead of its release.

It looks back at the heavyweight champion’s career and private life, including his experiences with depression and anxiety.

Tyson also opens up about an especially difficult chapter, describing his fear that he could end up in a locked mental health facility.

Fans will also recognise the boxer and Paris from Netflix’s family reality series At Home With The Furys.

The programme follows Tyson as he tries to adjust to retirement, while Paris focuses on her business ventures and organising family events.

When is Tyson Fury fighting Anthony Joshua?

Tyson is due to take on Anthony Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

According to reports, the planned start time in the UK had been pushed back to 1.30am to cater for viewers watching in America.

Cardiff Council reportedly gave special permission for the later start following a request from Netflix.

Read more: Moment Tyson Fury broke his dad John’s ribs and left him ‘unable to walk properly for weeks’ at 14