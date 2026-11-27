Fiona Phillips knows Christmas is approaching and has asked about the tree, her husband Martin Frizell revealed alongside a new photo and update amid her Alzheimer’s battle.

The update came in Martin’s Instagram post on Thursday, which showed the former GMTV presenter wearing a faux fur coat and sunglasses.

Martin shared details of their winter walks, while several of Fiona’s television friends left affectionate messages beneath the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Frizell (@martinfrizell1)

Martin Frizell shares Fiona Phillips’ Christmas update

Writing about Fiona, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease, Martin explained that she struggles with memory and keeping track of the months.

But she has recognised that Christmas is coming, even asking when their tree will arrive.

Martin added a light-hearted observation: “She so far hasn’t offered to untangle the lights!”

He also explained that Fiona enjoys the warmth of her new faux fur coat when they head out for walks.

Her sunglasses have become another favourite. Martin wrote: “She loves her sunglasses, brought back from Italy, and happily wears them for hours on end.”

The photograph was taken on a phone by Fiona’s friend, photographer Amanda, during a visit for a cup of tea, he said.

Martin Frizell shared an update on his wife Fiona Phillips amid her Alzheimer’s battle (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com)

Fiona Phillips’ friends send love

Kate Garraway was among those responding to the photograph, writing: “She looks beautiful and – as always – super fabulous. Love to you both.”

Vanessa Feltz and Lorraine Kelly also praised Fiona, while Davina McCall thanked Martin for sharing the update.

Lorraine wrote: “Looking fabulous – what a woman.”

Vanessa added: “Beautiful picture of a wonderful woman.”

Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby commented: “Just gorgeous.”

Denise Welch left several heart emojis, adding to the messages of affection beneath his post.

Read more: Support pours in as Fiona Phillips’ husband issues rare new photo of Alzheimer’s-stricken wife

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