Oti Mabuse has revealed she feared her baby boy would arrive early after her daughter’s premature birth.

The 36-year-old described the complications in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 26. Her pregnancy involved bed rest, a cervical stitch and gestational diabetes.

The former Strictly star recently welcomed her second child with husband Marius Lepure. In her latest update, she explained why reaching full term meant so much.

Oti’s daughter was born early (Credit: YouTube)

Oti Mabuse’s memories of her first birth

Oti’s daughter was born at 31 weeks and spent six weeks in intensive care. In the new post, Oti recalled leaving hospital while her baby remained in neonatal intensive care.

She had previously spoken about lasting trauma from the birth and her hopes for a gentler beginning with her second baby.

Over the years, Oti decided to keep her baby girl’s name private, and still hasn’t revealed what she’s called.

Those memories were central to her latest caption, which accompanied a video montage of her pregnancy.

Oti has shared her traumatic second pregnancy (Credit: YouTube)

Oti shares her pregnancy experience on Instagram

Oti wrote: “Some pregnancies are different. Some are high-risk and full of complications, and you spend nine months taking it one appointment, one scan, sometimes one day at a time. That was this pregnancy for me.”

Her fear progressed when she experienced “bleeding” and even had to have a “cervical stitch” put in.

She said: “After a heartbreaking 2025, I carried a lot of fear into those early weeks. Then came the bleeding, the extra scans and the wait to see a heartbeat. Later, my cervix started shortening, I had a cervical stitch put in and used progesterone pessaries.”

Oti went on to experience “gestational diabetes” and had “many trips” to the maternity triage while she experienced “nausea, heartburn and leg cramps”.

She added: “And underneath it all was the fear that came from having my first baby at 31 weeks. I knew what it felt like to leave hospital while my baby stayed in NICU. Getting to full term this time was something I had hoped and prayed for, and I’ll always remember how it felt to finally get there.

“Why do I share this? Because not all pregnancies are wonderful beautiful Instagrammable experiences. They come with conditions that you aren’t prepared for, experiences that you aren’t trained for and stretch marks and tearful phone calls to family.

However, Oti admitted that now she believes “it was all worth it” as she has a “beautiful” baby boy.

Read more: Oti Mabuse hits out at Strictly pro Maddie Ingoldsby’s choreography amid viewer backlash

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