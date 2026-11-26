Coleen Nolan has revealed that she and boyfriend Ryan Brockbank have rented a home together after just over six months as a couple.

The 61-year-old shared the update on the Nolans Uncensored podcast, where Anna Williamson asked about her plans to move south.

Her kids joked about the distance (Credit: YouTube)

Coleen Nolan announces huge move

“So you’re moving in with Ryan, down south?” Anna asked.

Coleen confirmed: “Yeah, we’ve got a new place together. A rented place together.”

Anna followed up: “This has actually been done, you’ve signed the papers and everything?”

The move will take Coleen to London, with her cats and dogs joining her. She has also spoken about selling her farm and horses.

But while she and Ryan are taking this step together, the decision to downsize began before they met.

In her earlier explanation of the decision to sell up, Coleen said her daughter Ciara’s plans to leave home had prompted a practical rethink.

“It was to do with the fact that a few months ago before I met Ryan, Ciara (her daughter), who now has a baby and she’s getting married next year said to me ‘Me and Maxx are gonna move out.’

“Which is fantastic because they need their own space and they need to start their own life without mum or mum in law. She felt really guilty about it.

“I said ‘I think that’s the best decision but however if you do that I can’t do the farm on my own.’ I mean it’s hard enough with me and Ciara but now she’s got a one-year-old…

“The dream of it has been everything I wanted it to be but the reality is really hard.”

She also explained the arrangements for her animals, saying: “The dogs and the cats are fine with us but the horses have got beautiful new homes and I think the goats, ducks and the chickens are staying on the farm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen Nolan’s children joke about the distance

On the podcast, Coleen’s son Shane had a cheeky verdict on the destination.

“They’re moving somewhere, it’s a place where people go to die. So it’s actually really lovely.”

Ciara added: “And it’s only five and a half hours away from us!”

“So that’s great,” Shane said. “See you twice a year.”

However, he quickly made his feelings about the move clear.

“For the record, I fully support the move, I am only messing about. I think it’s great.”

Coleen explained that the initial discussions had been difficult, but meeting Ryan had changed how she felt about taking the next step.

“I was always going, you know, once we’d agreed on all of that and I agreed with it, and it was very stressful for me. The conversation had happened just before I met Ryan.

“But then of course when when I met Ryan, obviously it then makes an easy decision months in when we realised how much we love each other.”

Coleen confirmed she is moving in with her boyfriend (Credit: YouTube)

Coleen Nolan on her relationship with Ryan Brockbank

The couple made their romance public on Instagram in August after dating privately. In September, Coleen showed their matching tattoo on Loose Women.

During the podcast conversation, Anna asked: “How long have you been together?”

“Just over six months,” Coleen replied.

Anna said: “It’s quite quick, but then at the same time there is no time.”

Coleen rounded off the exchange with a joke about their future together.

“I haven’t got enough time. I’ve only got a certain amount of years left in me, I’m telling you, before he becomes my carer.”

Read more: Coleen Nolan’s marriage warning to new boyfriend amid fears of ‘overshadowing’ daughter

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