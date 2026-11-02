Coleen Nolan is no longer ruling out marrying her new boyfriend Ryan Brockbank, but her daughter’s wedding comes first.

The 61-year-old discussed her change of heart on the At Home With Vanessa podcast. She said her daughter is getting married next year, and she doesn’t want to overshadow the occasion.

The Loose Women panellist and Ryan have already marked their relationship with matching tattoos.

It comes as Coleen also revealed that she is planning to downsize. She made the confession on Monday’s episode of Loose Women.

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new romance with Ryan (Credit: YouTube / At Home With Vanessa)

Coleen Nolan reconsiders marriage with new boyfriend Ryan Brockbank

Before finding love again, Coleen had insisted she didn’t want to walk down the aisle for a third time.

Explaining how a new relationship had changed her outlook, she told Vanessa: “I loved being married but the problem is when it goes wrong it’s awful so it’s that bit, but then you meet someone and you think, ‘Well maybe this is the one that won’t go wrong.’”

However, she made clear she wasn’t considering a wedding just yet. Coleen revealed that Ryan is taking her to Rome to mark the New Year.

When Vanessa asked if Coleen thinks Ryan could propose on the trip, the TV star said: “No I’ve told him… not that we’ve talked about marriage. No, because my daughter is getting married next year and I don’t want anything to overshadow that anyway.”

Her daughter Ciara’s wedding celebrations have been a family talking point for some time.

In August 2024, Coleen shared details of the engagement party she hosted for Ciara and fiancé Maxx Innes.

Coleen Nolan’s previous marriages and wedding views

Coleen has been married twice before, to Shane Richie and Ray Fensome. She shares sons Shane Richie Jr and Jake Roche with Shane, and daughter Ciara with Ray.

Her views on another marriage have shifted before, too. In 2024, while dating Michael Jones, she said she would only marry with a prenuptial agreement.

Speaking to Vanessa, Coleen said: “I said if I meet someone, I don’t really want to get married. Then again, you meet someone and I think maybe.”

Coleen revealed her plans to downsize her home on Monday’s episode of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Coleen reveals plans to downsize her home on Loose Women

Coleen’s podcast comments come as she also revealed her plans to downsize.

Speaking on Monday’s Loose Women, the TV star said: “I met Ryan then it was like okay if I’m going to downsize, I’ve got someone wonderful to do that with and start a whole new adventure of life with someone new.”

Addressing where her animals will go, Coleen added: “The dogs and the cats are fine with us but the horses have got beautiful new homes and I think the goats, ducks and the chickens are staying on the farm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen Nolan and Ryan Brockbank’s relationship

Coleen and Ryan went public with their relationship on Instagram earlier this year. They had dated privately for several months before sharing the news.

Their romance followed Coleen’s appearance on Celebs Go Dating, where she hadn’t found a match.

Read more: Coleen Nolan reveals ‘personal connection’ she has with sisters Linda and Bernie following their deaths

She had described the experience as challenging but valuable, despite not finding a relationship through the programme.

Coleen has since shown off the couple’s matching ink on Loose Women. Alongside the matching design, she has an R and a heart tattooed on her chest in tribute to Ryan.

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