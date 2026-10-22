Coleen Nolan reveals ‘personal connection’ she has with sisters Linda and Bernie following their deaths

Coleen Nolan has revealed she cannot visit a loved one’s grave as she opened up about grieving her sisters.

Speaking on Thursday’s Loose Women (October 22), she also described keeping messages from Linda and Bernie on her phone.

The admission came after Samia Longchambon explained that visiting her father’s grave gives her somewhere to remember him.

Coleen’s experience was different. She told the panel: “You know it’s really weird? I can’t, I can’t go.”

Coleen opened up about remembering her sisters (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan shares upset over Linda’s social media page

The conversation also turned to a more difficult digital reminder for Coleen: Linda’s social media page.

Someone still runs the account, she explained. Seeing likes or comments under Linda’s name on her own page upsets her.

However, Coleen acknowledged that her brothers and sisters might have a different view of keeping the account active.

“I guess I need to speak to my brothers and sisters about it, really, because maybe they like it,” she said.

She felt that keeping Linda’s memory alive was something the family could do themselves, if they chose that approach.

Coleen also spoke about sharing tributes on birthdays and at Christmas, when the family remembers those they have lost.

Linda died in 2025, aged 65, after living with secondary breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and given the all-clear in 2011. In 2017, she learned the disease had returned, with tumours found in her hip bone and pelvis.

Coleen’s sister Bernie died from breast cancer in 2013.

Coleen revealed that Linda’s social media page is still run by someone (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan keeps her sisters’ messages

While the social media activity causes distress, Coleen described feeling differently about the messages her sisters sent her personally.

She still has both sisters’ mobile numbers saved, along with messages and a voicemail from Bernie.

Old messages can appear unexpectedly, she explained. The thought of losing those keepsakes would leave her upset.

“I still feel that it gives me a connection with them. It’s a personal connection; you can have connections in other ways that I’m not really into,” she said.

She said people had questioned whether she should delete them. But Coleen made clear that she wanted them to remain on her phone.

Kaye Adams also described keeping photographs of her late mother on her phone, which she would not consider deleting.

The discussion explored the different ways the panellists remember loved ones, from preserving personal messages to visiting a grave.

Loose Women airs on ITV at 12.30pm on weekdays.

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