Singer Harry Styles appeared tense during an encounter with an autograph seeker in New York on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail reported that his bodyguard approached a police car, although officers did not intervene.

The encounter comes after the 32-year-old singer described how keeping moving helps him avoid being recognised while running.

Speaking to Runner’s World in March, Harry explained that people often needed a moment to work out his identity. By then, he could already have turned a corner and moved on.

Harry was out in New York when he was approached (Credit: Anthony Pham/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles’ New York autograph encounter

According to the publication, the man was carrying several records for Harry to sign. The pair were seen pointing towards each other’s faces during the exchange.

The report said the autograph seeker continued walking alongside Harry for several blocks afterwards. The singer wore a grey baseball cap and sunglasses, with his bodyguard accompanying him.

Harry is regularly seen outdoors in New York and near his London home. As well as running and walking, he has been spotted travelling by Lime bike.

Last year, he also took part in the Tokyo marathon, surprising fans with an appearance on the city’s streets.

Harry has previously spoken about feeling comfortable being on his own in public (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry Styles on feeling comfortable in public

Harry recently discussed his changing relationship with public life during a conversation with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke for Rolling Stone.

Thom had been surprised to see him walking down the street and asked whether going without security was deliberate.

Harry explained that hotel stays during his time in One Direction had often left him feeling confined. That feeling followed him home, where he worried about whether going outside was safe.

He credited an outgoing girlfriend with helping him rethink those habits when she came to London. Harry worried that spending three days inside his house would seem strange to her, so they began walking everywhere.

Those outings helped him realise he could feel comfortable outside.

He said: “Now, it’s changed my life in such a big way, because it’s how you stay connected to the world.”

He also discussed how walking offers a different perspective, allowing him to notice things he would miss while driving.

ED! has contacted Harry’s representatives for comment.

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